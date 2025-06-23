The Kolhapuri Chappal That Walked The Prada Runway

Yesterday, at Prada’s Spring/Summer 2026 menswear show in Milan, a familiar silhouette walked the runway—our very beloved Kolhapuri chappal.

The quiet minimalism of the sandal was under the radar since the brand’s show invite—a simple leather loop attached to a card, which many Indian observers instantly recognised as the defining element of a Kolhapuri. It didn’t take long for fashion Twitter (and Instagram and Reddit) to piece it together. The craft had entered the global spotlight yet again, without the fanfare or attribution it deserves.

The Kolhapuri, for those less familiar, is a centuries-old leather sandal traditionally handcrafted in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Known for its durability, intricate braiding, and signature toe-hold design, it has been an everyday staple for generations across India. Originally worn by farmers and royalty alike, it has since walked into both street style and luxury wardrobes, with or without designer validation.

So yes, seeing it on a Prada runway is meaningful. It’s a rare moment when a deeply regional Indian craft isn’t diluted or redesigned into abstraction but instead presented in its most recognisable, authentic form. And yet, the absence of context and credit leaves much to be desired.

As designer Aprajita Toor succinctly puts it, “Fashion isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s about ancestry. What’s often missing on global platforms is context, credit, and collaboration. If our heritage adorns international ramps, let it do so with its head held high, its story intact, and its people acknowledged.”

Her words strike at the heart of the conversation: representation without recognition isn’t progress. The Kolhapuri on the Prada carried the legacy of generations of artisans, their craft honed by hand, passed down quietly from one to the next.

This isn't about cultural gatekeeping. But it is about ensuring that if a craft becomes part of a global visual vocabulary, its origins aren’t erased in the process.

And while Prada’s moment may have reignited interest in the Kolhapuri, Indian designers and labels have long been celebrating, preserving, and evolving the form, with integrity, imagination, and respect. If this moment has you craving a pair, look no further than home.

Here are some standout homegrown brands keeping the Kolhapuri not just alive, but in stride with contemporary wardrobes:

Vegan leather and in the signature gota patti embroidery, these kolhapuris are a showstopper!

Playful, padded, and designed for modern movement ,these Kolhapuris come in vibrant colours and metallic finishes, with just the right balance of tradition and trend.

Grounded in heritage, Kalapuri offers authentic, no-frill Kolhapuris crafted by artisans from the Kolhapur region itself. A go-to for purists.

This label brings in narrative and nuance, reimagining Kolhapuris with hand-embellished details, bold colour palettes, and an unmistakably modern soul.

Rooted in craftsmanship and rich in texture, Jaypore’s Kolhapuris reflect India’s diverse artisanal languages, from metallic glints to earthy tones.

Ethically crafted, and detail-oriented — these Kolhapuris are made for those who appreciate slow fashion and strong lines. The vibrant pom-pom ones are my favourite!

A youthful take on the silhouette with vibrant block-print paintings inspired by nature, these are Kolhapuris with a twist, never a compromise.

Designer-led, couture-finished and ideal for dressing up without letting go of your roots.