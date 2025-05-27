'The Devil Wears Prada' 2 Is Happening: Here's Looking At The Characters We Love, Hate & Secretly Root For

Okay, breathe! The release date for the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada has finally been announced and we're so ready for it! This movie isn’t just a fashion cult classic, it’s a rite of passage for anyone who’s ever dreamt of a glossy magazine job, been mistreated by their boss, or dramatically whispered 'That’s all' in front of a mirror.

Re-watching it now feels like catching up with messy old friends, some we adore, some we loathe, and some... we love despite ourselves. Here’s a roundup of the iconic characters we love, hate, and those we just can’t quite figure out.

Miranda Priestly

It is honestly a love and hate relationship! The queen of ice-cold glares, flawless fashion, and power that can silence a room with a breath. She’s terrifying, no doubt — the coat-flinging at the assistant's desk! The impossible demands! The infamous, “By all means move at a glacial pace”, a line that still haunts even my dreams. And yes, making Andy find a flight during a hurricane is peak villain behaviour.

But we also… kind of love her and idolise her? She’s punctual, precise, and sees through every fake trend before it even hits the runway. Her dedication to her job that is borderline toxic and impressive. And let’s not forget, she quietly helps Andy get her next job. She may be a monster, but she’s our monster. Honestly, if Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep) had a masterclass, we’d all sign up. No, no, that wasn’t a question!

Andrea Sachs (Andy)

From frumpy sweaters to runway-ready Chanel boots, Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway) has the kind of fashion glow-up we dream about. At first, she’s hopelessly clueless (we all remember the cerulean blue lesson), but give her a few weeks in Runway’s high-pressure world and she’s delivering looks that scream confidence.

But what makes us love her even more in the film is her growth. She doesn’t lose herself completely, she knows when to walk away before turning into a Miranda 2.0. She even ditches Paris to save her friendship with Emily and that’s loyalty in Manolo heels. Oh, and she shares the office closet freebies with her friends. Queen behaviour!

Emily Charlton

Honestly? A chaotic icon. She’s intense, judgy, high-strung and yet, completely relatable. She’s worked hard to earn her place at Runway, and she cares. Like, really cares. She’s the first to warn Andy about the job’s expectations, and despite her snide remarks, she does help Andy more than once. And even after being betrayed (the Paris switching!), she forgives and moves on like the classy, stressed-out legend she is. Also, her flu-induced, “I’m just one stomach flu away from my goal weight", rant is forever cinema gold.

Nate (Andy’s Boyfriend)

Where do we even begin? Nate is the poster child for unsupportive partners. Instead of cheering on Andy’s career success, he pouts because she misses his birthday and starts dressing better? Boy, she’s not cheating on you she’s literally just trying to do better at her job after being brutally humiliated by her boss multiple times! Instead of helping her adjust to her demanding job, he emotionally checks out. We all saw the red flags way before she did. Good riddance, grilled cheese guy.

Nigel

He has to be my most favourite character ever! Nigel is the soul of the Runway office — stylish, sharp, and emotionally intelligent. Absolutely supportive, a girl’s girl, very passionate about fashion and he always gives all the good ideas. He supports Andy when she’s floundering, delivers the best pep talks, and stays loyal to Miranda even when she breaks his heart with that Paris promotion snub. He’s got vision, grace, and a heart of gold wrapped in a perfect Tom Ford blazer. Honestly, Miranda might be the dragon, but Nigel’s the real hero of the fashion kingdom. I don’t know about Miranda but I want to be like Nigel — fashionably kind, even in this brutal industry.

Christian Thompson (a.k.a. Andy’s French Date Guy)

Walking red flag in a three-piece suit. Christian charms Andy, woos her with intellectual book talk (he’s publishing the next Harry Potter, remember?), and then, uses her for insider gossip to outmaneuver Miranda. Sleazy move. Also, let’s not pretend he wasn’t fully aware that Andy was vulnerable and confused. Manipulative, opportunistic, and the kind of guy who probably ‘forgets’ to text back after a one-night stand in Paris.

Miranda’s Husband (Stephen)

And now, the invisible man. Stephen is barely there, but when he is, he’s giving serious Nate energy. He resents Miranda for her success, for her late nights, for being the Miranda Priestly — and eventually walks out because, well, she works too hard. We never really feel bad for him because let’s face it, he married a powerhouse and then got intimidated by her shine. If you can't handle the heat, stay out of the fashion kitchen.

The Devil Wears Prada is more than just a stylish movie — it’s a full-blown character study of ambition, identity, loyalty, and self-worth, all in a backdrop of fashion chaos. Each character leaves you thinking, rethinking, and then thinking some more. Who’s the real villain? Is ambition worth losing your soul (or your social life)? Can we all be a little more like Nigel?

Whatever side you’re on, one thing is for sure — we’re ready for part two. Sharpen those talons, already!



