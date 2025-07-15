The Mermaid-Inspired Trend Is Back—Here’s How to Style It in 2025

The ocean’s allure has long captivated the fashion world. Its shimmering depths, vibrant marine life, and mythical symbolism provide a deep well of inspiration. From ancient civilizations adorning themselves with seashells to contemporary runways graced with designs inspired by sea goddesses, designers have consistently looked to the sea to stir their imaginations.

This season, the trend is surging once again, and it’s every bit as playful as before.Designers like are fully embracing the aquatic aesthetic. jewellery collections, for example, gleams with shell charms in marine-inspired colors, while glistening dresses seem conjured straight from an underwater fairy tale.

So, when—and how—does one channel her inner siren? My favorite time to dive into this trend (pun fully intended) is during summer, especially while traveling. I love slipping on my starfish-embroidered sandals or seashell earrings for a dinner by the shore. However, this aesthetic is by no means confined to vacations. You can subtly incorporate oceanic touches into everyday outfits—consider nautilus shell earrings to style with your minimalist swimwear looks, or a seahorse-motif necklace to pair with a satin maxi dress for elegant evening dinners.

Whether you’re plunging headfirst into the fantasy or just dipping your toes in, this is a trend that invites you to be bold. Read on to discover the sea-inspired pieces that are sure to bring an unexpected edge to your summer looks.

Mermaidcore Jewellery

Whether you prefer delicate seashell earrings or a striking turquoise necklace, these sparkling treasures will perfectly complement any vacation or evening outfit.

Glimmering Aquatic Attire

To channel a mermaid-inspired look, opt for sequins that shimmer like sunlight on ocean waves. These artfully embroidered dresses are nothing short of enchanting.

Atlantis-Worthy Bags

Embrace the sea-inspired theme with crochet bags studded with shells or a sculptural, clam-shaped clutch.

Siren-Approved Shoes

Sure, mermaids might not need shoes—but that doesn’t mean you can’t indulge. From starfish-adorned sandals to simple, sleek metallic heels, these mesmerizing styles bring the fantasy to dry land.

Enchanting Swimwear and Coverups

Swimwear is where you can take the most literal approach—after all, you’ll actually be in the water. Think shimmering one-pieces or shell-shaped bikini tops that perfectly capture the aquatic aesthetic.

As fashion continues to dip its toes into fantasy, Mermaidcore emerges as the season’s most enchanting escape. It’s more than sequins and seafoam. It’s a state of mind, a nod to fluidity, freedom, and a little bit of magic. In true ELLE spirit, it invites you to dive deep, dress boldly, and let your inner siren surface—no shipwreck required.



