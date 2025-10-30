subscribe
Fashion

The New ‘It Bag’? A Tote That Actually Fits Your Life

Because our phones got bigger, our snacks multiplied, and our patience for micro-bags ran out.

| Kriti Chugh
Once upon a time, fashion told us that less is more. Tiny bags were the law. We lived through the micro-bag era: the Jacquemus minis and the Bottega Jodies that demanded you Marie Kondo your entire existence before leaving the house.

Cute? Maybe. Practical? Absolutely not. Fast forward to 2025, and the pendulum has swung. Hard.

Photo Credits: Instagram/@___whatarethose
Photo Credits: Instagram/@___whatarethose

The new ‘It’ bag isn’t dainty or delicate; it’s roomy and unapologetically functional, while being proud of it. It’s the bag that finally gets you. Your laptop, your notebook, your emotional baggage — toss it all in there.  The tote is having her full-circle moment, and leading the charge is none other than the Longchamp ‘Le Pliage,’ the nylon-and-leather icon you once saw your college professor, your mom, and every airport regular carry like it was a badge of honour.

From Quiet Luxury to Functional Chic

Photo Credits: Instagram/@longchamp
Photo Credits: Instagram/@longchamp

While fashion was flirting with ‘quiet luxury’ and neutral minimalism, the Le Pliage stayed quietly useful. Foldable, lightweight, and weather-proof, it’s the perfect bridge between everyday chaos and polish. It’s not screaming for attention; it’s whispering. ‘I’m organised and I drink enough water.'

The Resurgence

Naturally, Gen Z rediscovered it, because everything our moms loved is now retro cool. And yes, social media is obsessed. Instagram is full of ‘What’s in my tote’ videos, and somehow watching someone fit their entire day into a single bag is both hypnotic and deeply satisfying. It’s the anti-micro-bag rebellion, a stylish declaration that your life is big, messy, and perfectly packable.

khYNcCYirEsb95XDbP7nbU-1600-80.jpg
Photo Credits: Website/gettyimages.in

Celebrities and street-style stars alike are spotted rocking oversized totes with everything from laptops to yoga mats. It’s become the ultimate proof that practicality and style can coexist without compromise. In a world that loves to glorify minimalism, the tote quietly celebrates abundance: of things, of personality, and of good taste.

Tote Hacks: How to Pack Like a Pro

Photo Credits: Instagram/@sensestore.al
Photo Credits: Instagram/@sensestore.al

If you thought the tote’s purpose was just to be big, think again. There’s a strategy to packing like a 2025 pro:

  •  Compartmentalise with mini pouches for makeup, chargers, and snacks.
  • Roll, don’t fold, your extra layers to maximise space.
  • Keep a small tote within a tote for when you downsize mid-day (hello, coffee run).
Photo Credits: Instagram/@iamrheabue
Photo Credits: Instagram/@iamrheabue

Because in 2025, overpacking is not a flaw — it’s a lifestyle.

If your current bag is still holding your phone like it’s a newborn baby, it’s time to graduate. It’s that friend who shows up with snacks, a charger, and a plan, always ready to bail you out of life’s little emergencies. Basically, it’s the bag version of a personal assistant with impeccable taste.

