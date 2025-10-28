Black Lace Dresses Are Autumn's Must-Have Style. Here Are 12 Of The Best To Shop Now

Blame Halloween, the recent Academy Museum Gala, or Zoë Kravitz and that LBD she wore at New York Fashion Week last month, but I have one prospective purchase firmly on my mind and that’s the black lace dress.

I’m not alone in my lace-dress fixation – plenty of designers resurrected this sultry staple for AW25, from Roberto Cavalli’s slinky slips to Chanel’s sheer maxi (ingeniously layered atop a crisp white shirt). That’s the thing with the LBLD (little black lace dress); in its purest form, it’s perfect for spooky soirees, but with a touch of velvet or some deft layering, it can work for so many other occasions, including – dare I say it already – the festive season and all of its many cocktail parties and black tie events and low-key (and high-key) dinners. It’s a bit soon to say the C-word, but it’s worth keeping in mind while you’re shopping.

The recent Academy Museum Gala cemented my obsession, specifically Charli xcx's custom Saint Laurent gown, Lupita Nyong’o in sheer Chanel, and Greta Lee’s plunging Dior dress – all made a little more alluring by peekaboo lace.

You may not imminently require a floor-sweeping gown, but that doesn’t mean you can’t embrace the sheerness of lace for (slightly) less formal occasions. Simkhai’s AW25 show offered up the perfect example in the form of a lace V-neck midi, embellished with densely sequinned flowers through which you could see only subtle glimpses of skin, with opaque underwear and boots providing a solid foundation. See too Kylie Jenner, who tempered the sexiness of a sheer lace dress with an opaque slip and grey socks at the Miu Miu show earlier this month.

Lace and lingerie are familiar bedfellows, so it makes sense that the slip dress would also feature high on our new-season wish lists. Unlike the pastel, Chloé-esque concoctions you wafted around in all summer, a black lace slip dress reads a little gothic, making it ideal for Halloween (and beyond). Charli xcx’s aforementioned leather-look Saint Laurent gown delivered drama, but for something more wearable for evenings out, look to Alberta Ferretti’s silken maxi or Zoë Kravitz’ lace-trimmed LBD. You could even layer a mid-length slip over jeans to make it more casual still.

Your diary is about to fill up with festive cocktails, dinners and dates, so a lace-panelled velvet dress may well be worth investing in. A mini hemline keeps things from becoming too Morticia Addams (though we fully approve of that aesthetic, too) – just add Mary Jane heels and a chain bag, and you’re good to go.

Finally, you may not consider the black lace dress as daytime garb, but it’s more versatile than you think. As an antidote to all things slinky and sheer, consider a boho maxi or midi in cotton-poplin, subtly spliced with lacework, like the one Taylor Hill wore to Ann Demeulemeester’s recent Paris Fashion Week show, and team it with knee-high boots and a slouchy suede bag.

