The Raymond Shop Presents ELLE Style Awards 2025: Meet The Powerhouse Jury Behind This Year’s Biggest Fashion Honours

The second edition of the ELLE Style Awards 2025 is here, and the anticipation couldn’t be higher. On 6th September, at The Leela Palace New Delhi, the city’s most glamorous address, the night will once again bring together the biggest names in fashion, style, and culture for an evening of pure style. Last year’s debut edition set the tone with unforgettable moments — think show-stopping looks, iconic wins, and a celebration of creativity that had the industry buzzing long after the lights dimmed. This year promises to raise the bar even higher.

At the heart of it all is the jury—a very talented group of voices from across the fashion fraternity, bringing with them experience and vision. Dynamic and diverse, they are the tastemakers leading the charge to elect the most deserving winners this season, ensuring that every award reflects not just excellence but the spirit of style today.

Meet Our Jury

Anju Modi, Fashion Designer

Few designers embody the soul of Indian couture the way Anju Modi does. With a career spanning decades, her work is a seamless blend of heritage craft and modern expression. She is revered for reviving traditional techniques and collaborating with artisans across India, creating pieces that feel both timeless and contemporary. Her signature is a regal, earthy aesthetic that has captivated couture audiences and film directors alike, and her costumes for Bajirao Mastani and Ram Leela remain iconic. Through her collections, Modi bridges the richness of the past with the rhythm of today, making her one of the country’s most enduring creative voices.

Ainee Nizami Ahmedi, Editorial Director, ELLE India

At the helm of ELLE India and ELLE Gourmet India, Ainee Nizami Ahmedi has mastered the art of storytelling through fashion, culture, and lifestyle. With a sharp editorial eye and a finger firmly on the pulse of what today’s reader wants, she shapes the magazine’s voice to be both aspirational and deeply relatable. Known for curating content that celebrates creativity while embracing modernity, Ahmedi ensures that ELLE continues to be a cultural barometer in Indian fashion. Her leadership is marked by a commitment to spotlighting fresh talent, celebrating innovation, and keeping the brand’s legacy effortlessly relevant.

Divyam Mehta, Fashion Designer

Divyam Mehta has carved a niche in Indian fashion with his refined, textural approach to design. Early in his career, he was awarded Most Avant-Garde Designer for his graduating collection — a recognition that set the tone for the thoughtful, boundary-pushing work to follow. Known for his ability to merge indigenous textiles with modern construction, his collections often reimagine khadi, tussar silk, and cotton into sharply cut jackets, pleated trousers, and fluid tunics. His restrained palettes and focus on craftsmanship have won him acclaim on leading fashion platforms in India and abroad. By pushing craft into a contemporary vocabulary, Mehta continues to shape a modern identity for Indian textiles, making him one of the country’s most compelling design voices.

Kanika Goyal, Fashion Designer

Kanika Goyal has emerged as one of the boldest disruptors in Indian fashion, celebrated for her ability to blur the lines between streetwear and couture. Since launching her label in 2014, she has showcased at prestigious stages including New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week, building an international reputation for her futuristic, experimental aesthetic. Her label is instantly recognisable for its experimental language — oversized silhouettes, graphic elements, and unexpected fabric play. Known for merging androgyny with couture precision, she has created a universe where streetwear meets high fashion, appealing to a new generation of global consumers. In an industry steeped in tradition, she is a refreshing disruptor, rewriting the codes of Indian design with audacity and edge

Kaajee Rai, Makeup Artist & Hair Stylist

Kaajee Rai is a creative force redefining beauty with a bold, cinematic lens. Known for their gender-inclusive and experimental artistry, Rai’s work moves seamlessly between bridal elegance and high-fashion drama. Their portfolio includes collaborations with leading brands and show-stopping looks at fashion weeks, but what truly sets Rai apart is their narrative-driven approach — each look tells a story, layered with emotion and craft. With a growing digital presence that mirrors their creative expression, Rai has become a voice for both inclusivity and innovation, proving that beauty is as much about identity as it is about aesthetics.

Zoha Castelino, Fashion Director, ELLE India

As Fashion Director at ELLE India, Zoha Castelino curates the magazine’s most striking visual moments. Her strength lies in distilling trends into evocative narratives, creating shoots and features that capture the zeitgeist while spotlighting emerging voices. With a refined eye for styling and an instinct for the next big shift, Castelino ensures that ELLE stays ahead of the curve, inspiring readers with each issue. Her work champions both established designers and rising talent, striking a balance between global relevance and homegrown creativity. In her hands, fashion becomes not just clothing but conversation.

Sejal Kumar, Content Creator

Sejal Kumar is one of India’s most dynamic digital creators, known for her ability to weave fashion, music, and lifestyle into content that resonates with millions. What began as a passion project on YouTube has grown into a full-fledged creative empire, with Kumar at the centre of it all. Her mix of relatable storytelling, musical talent, and sartorial flair has earned her a devoted audience and recognition across the industry. Whether experimenting with fashion formats, writing songs, or acting, she brings authenticity and joy to everything she does, making her one of the most versatile and influential voices in digital culture today.

Tanisha Mohan, Socialite

In Delhi’s glittering social landscape, Tanisha Mohan is a name synonymous with glamour and influence. Known for her effortless charm and commanding presence, she is a fixture at the most coveted soirées, launches, and fashion weeks. But Mohan is more than just a guest — she is a connector, a tastemaker, and a trusted ally for global luxury brands looking to make a mark in India. Her ability to blend style with influence has made her a cultural figure in her own right. With her impeccable taste and enviable network, she remains one of the most prominent social forces in the country’s fashion ecosystem.

With a jury as eclectic and inspiring as the talent it will honour, the ELLE Style Awards 2025 promises to be nothing short of spectacular. From visionary designers to fearless creatives and influential tastemakers, each jury member brings a unique perspective to the table. On 6th September, The Leela Palace New Delhi will transform into a stage where fashion, culture, and creativity converge, setting the scene for another unforgettable night of style, glamour, and celebration.

Presenting Sponsor: Raymond

Haircare Partner: Streax

Hydration Partner: Vedica Himalyan Spring Water

Jewellery Partner: PC Chandra

Lifestyle Partner: Mirragio

Hairstyling Partner: Philips Beauty

Glam Partner: Colorbar

Gifting Partners: Novology, FCL Premium Skincare by Fixderma, SEREKO, The Formularx, Pink Foundry, Laneige & OLFA

Also Read:

The Raymond Shop Presents ELLE Style Awards 2025: Here’s What To Expect From Fashion’s Biggest Night