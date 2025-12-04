Fashion People Are Buying Into This Surprisingly Wearable Print

Tired of boring totes? These designs are speckled with the pattern of the moment. You’ll be surprised to find out how many looks the neutral palettes pair well with.

The fashion industry has flirted with Bambi for a couple of years (remember those Givenchy T-shirts?). Now, the fawn illustrations are popping up everywhere. On the autumn 2025 runway, Tory Burch showed us just how chic the movement could be, anchoring coats and dresses with the flecked pattern. Similarly, Brandon Maxwell took the moment to new heights with an oversized scarf matching a deer print coat.

The trend has gone from the runways to the high street. When Sofia Richie Grainge dropped her clothing line, SRG Atelier, ELLE readers instantly gravitated towards the Blake jacket, a cropped spot-adorned outerwear hero.

If you’re looking for a way to bring a streamlined wardrobe to life, the deer print is the modern-day trend you need.

The Deer Print Jacket

Don’t get caught in an all-black slump this winter. Infuse new life into your outerwear with a deer print jacket.

Cider Deer Jacket

SRG Blake Jacket

The Deer Print Shoes

Whether it’s a pair of boots or textured high-heel mules, your shoes will look ten times cooler in adorable deer print this season.

Ariat Shiloh Bootie

Black Suede Studio Bella Mule

The Deer Print Dresses

Flowy dresses are also on the roster. Grab one for the next wedding or special event for an instantly chic look.

SRG Miriam Silk Dress

Tory Burch Viscose Shirtdress

The Deer Print Bags

Tired of boring totes? These designs are speckled with the pattern of the moment. You’ll be surprised to find out how many looks the neutral palettes pair well with.

Exotic Axis Deer Print Tote

& Other Stories Deer Print Tote

