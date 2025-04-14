The Tamannaah Edit: Outfits We’re Still Not Over

Tamannaah Bhatia has always been a screenstealer, but lately, she’s also become a bona fide style muse. Whether she's sashaying down red carpets, gracing fashion week front rows, or just promoting her movie at various events — there's one thing about her that’s been consistently jawdropping: her style. And what I love the most? She's not your cookiecutter size zero — she embraces her curves, plays with silhouettes, and oozes confidence. From boho fits to royal couture, here's a deep dive into some of my favourite Tamannaah looks that had me doubletapping instantly.

Pretty in Pink

This pink sari moment is everything. It’s feminine, fresh, and has that soft glow that almost feels cinematic. The floral embroidery whispers romance, and the blush tone is a gentle ode to her onscreen character. What ties the whole look together? That dainty pearl necklace – it doesn’t scream, it sings. Styled with open waves and a soft glam beat, Tamannaah channels an old world charm with a modern muse twist. She looks like she walked out of a dream... a pastel, petalcovered dream.

Boho, But Make It Luxe

Tamannaah gave boho a sophisticated spin in this ultrachic white top. The lace frills, ballooned sleeves, and soft textures speak of cottagecore elegance, but the way she pairs it with deep blue wideleg denim adds just the right dose of edge. Her makeup’s muted, her accessories minimal – she lets the vibe do the talking. It’s relaxed, stylish, and feels like a Pinterest mood board come to life.

The Porcelain Powerhouse

Imagine a living, breathing couture doll — now add a little drama. This look is exactly that. Tamannaah wore a voluminous ballgown with a structured asymmetrical bubble hem, finished with a glossy, porcelainlike sheen. The sheer shirt part adds a touch of sensuality, while the intricate sketchstyle embroidery dances across the dress like highart. Matching heels seal the deal, giving us one of her most editorial moments yet. A high fashion fantasy with a playful twirl.

Regal Rhapsody

This isn’t just a look; it’s a moment in Indian fashion history. Dressed by the iconic duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the Bollywood star channels royal Mughal energy in a Sehrainspired ensemble. The kurti drips with real pearl tassels, while the crushed gharara adds texture and flair. Two contrasting Bandhani dupattas bring in tradition, and the zardozi, sequins, and Gota work? Chef’s kiss. Styled with minimal jewellery and a slick bun, she doesn’t just wear couture — she owns it.

Golden Girl Gone Glam

This Gaurav Gupta masterpiece is equal parts structured chaos and sculptural beauty. The bralette features sleek golden hardware detailing, giving it a warrior princess vibe. The blazer — or more like an abstract art piece on her shoulder — is peak GG with signature pleated exaggeration. And that highwaisted skirt? Snatched to perfection. This look is bold, unapologetic, and seriously high fashion. It’s giving drama, it’s giving goddess, and it’s giving Tamannaah at her fiercest.

Mermaid Energy Unleashed

Let’s just say: if Ariel had access to a couture closet, she’d choose this. The actress wore a sultry mermaid fit skirt that hugs at the waist and flares out dramatically. Paired with a bralette and an oversized structured blazer — an unusual but genius combo — the silhouette is exaggerated in the best way possible. The rich, textured fabric catches the light , and the emerald necklace + red lip combo? Chef’s kiss times two. It’s edgy, elegant, and totally unforgettable.

Tamannaah’s fashion journey is one to watch — and honestly, to bookmark. She experiments, she evolves, and she embraces silhouettes that amplify rather than diminish her body. Whether wrapped in regal Indian crafts or stepping into a futuristic couture moment, she’s redefining what it means to be a modern day style icon. The best part? It’s all done with grace, guts, and a whole lot of glam. And we? We’re watching, simping, and yes… still trying to copy those dance moves.