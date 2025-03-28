Trailblazers, Changemakers, And Visionaries: What Went Down At ELLE Impact

The latest edition of ELLE Impact took centre stage bringing together some of the most influential voices across industries. Designed to spark meaningful dialogue, amplify diverse perspectives, and celebrate trailblazing women, the event created a space for engaging discussions on pressing issues that shape our world today. This month-long celebration of Women’s Day featured insightful conversations, thought-provoking panels, and special cover stories spotlighting remarkable women from finance, art, sports, literature, journalism, and beyond. With an emphasis on storytelling, empowerment, and collective action, ELLE Impact cemented its role as a catalyst for change and a hub for networking, inspiration, and innovation.

The ELLE Impact Panel: Looking Beyond The Glow

Moderated by ELLE India's Beauty Editor, Kannagi Anaggh Desai, this panel explored the ever-evolving beauty and wellness industry and questioned whether self-care is still a liberating act or if it has become another form of societal pressure. With increasing conversations around self-love and body positivity, the discussion examined the fine line between empowerment and the unrealistic expectations set by the beauty and wellness industries. The panelists, ranging from dermatologists to beauty influencers and filmmakers, shared their insights on redefining wellness beyond surface-level aesthetics.

The speakers included actor and trans rights advocate Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, beauty influencer Shalini Kutty, filmmaker Aarti Kadav, actor and cancer survivor Hina Khan, sexual wellness influencer Artika Singh, dermatologist and author Dr. Jaishree Sharad, beauty influencer Prableen Kaur Bhomrah, and Head of Streax Professional, Rochelle Chhabra. Their discussions sparked a much-needed dialogue on embracing authenticity in an industry often dictated by trends.

A fighter against cancer, actress Hina Khan beautifully concluded the panel by saying, “While we all pay attention to our external looks, our health is always the most important. Getting checked on time is also a part of self-care and self-love .”

The ELLE Impact Panel: How Women Are Shaping What the Future Looks Like

The second panel brought together an eclectic mix of cultural changemakers who are shaping the future in their respective fields. Moderated by actor, host, and performer Ishita Arun, the discussion delved into the evolving roles of women in media, fashion, music, finance, and entertainment. It highlighted the power of representation, the importance of breaking barriers, and the resilience required to pave new paths in male-dominated industries.

Featuring trailblazers such as sexuality educator Leeza Mangaldas, beauty influencer Bianca Contractor, singer-songwriter Akanksha Sethi, designer and founder Urvashi Kaur, beauty and wellness content creator Sarah Sarosh, Papa Don’t Preach’s powerhouse Shubhika, musician and actor Lisa Mishra and finance expert CA Twinkle Jain.

Urvashi Kaur’s quote went down as an inspiration as she said, “Women have so much power in themselves, they can be achieve anything and also lead the way for other women”. CA Twinkle Khanna’s words struck as a major realisation to the entire audience that women who have run their homes for centuries are actually excellent CA’s of their own life, “So ;et’s all get inspired by our mums, and not be afraid of handling our own finances.” she concluded.

The ELLE Impact Panel: Hustle and the Healing: Balancing Ambition, Well-being, And Self-Worth

The final panel of the event tackled an issue that resonates deeply in today’s fast-paced world—the intersection of ambition, burnout, and self-care. Moderated by Ishita Arun, the discussion examined the pressures of success and the importance of mental well-being in high-performance industries. The panelists shared their personal experiences with balancing professional aspirations with self-care, shedding light on the importance of redefining productivity and success on one’s own terms.

The stellar lineup included actor Saiyami Kher, filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, fashion designer and entrepreneur and actor Masaba Gupta, JADE co-founder and creative director Monica Shah, education and leadership expert Fatema Agarkar, Bhamla Foundation Director Saher Bhamla, actor and entrepreneur Genelia D’Souza, actress Sheeba Chaddha, Whistling Woods International President Meghna Ghai Puri, entrepreneur and singer Ananya Birla, and Irasva founder and chief creative officer Leshna Shah. The conversation offered valuable insights on how women can reclaim their time, prioritise self-care, and navigate the complexities of ambition without compromising well-being. “Failure is a part of life, there will be ups and downs, but success will come, so do not hesitate to do what you want,” was my favourite quote from this panel.

ELLE Impact successfully brought forth insightful and necessary conversations that are shaping the narrative for women across industries. By fostering discussions that challenge norms and inspire change, ELLE Impact continues to serve as a powerful platform for championing voices that need to be heard. Stay tuned for the next edition!