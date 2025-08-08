The Power Dressing Playbook Of Today’s WAGs: How To Embrace Sporty Chic This Season

It’s no secret. Sporting arenas have transformed into fashion stages. Wimbledon, the Tour de France, Formula 1 paddocks—today’s WAGs (wives and girlfriends of athletes) aren't just pretty spectators; they're style icons. It’s an aesthetic grounded in elegance and perfected with a casual kind of ease. Here’s your guide to capturing that refined, sporty charm the next time you leave home.

But First, A Little Context

The acronym WAG, once splashed across British tabloids in the early 2000s, was shorthand for a kind of hyper-feminised spectacle. Victoria Beckham during the 2006 World Cup practically wrote the original script. But the term has since evolved. What was once a dismissive label is now being reclaimed, restyled, and redefined.

In fact, in 2025, some WAGs are more famous than the players they’re cheering on. Taylor Swift’s NFL box seats without a doubt outshine Travis Kelce’s touchdowns. Jordyn Woods brought front-row glam to NBA playoffs. Kristin Juszczyk’s custom NFL fits regularly break the internet. And Morgan Riddle? She’s become Wimbledon’s unofficial fashion ambassador. These women aren’t just “plus-ones.” They’re the main event. Much like so many of the First Ladies we've seen on political stages through the years. They shape narratives, set trends, and speak volumes without ever saying a word.

Fashion brands have noticed too. Reformation even launched a “Courtside Collection” for tennis spectators with the cheeky tagline, “Those who can’t play, watch.” Today’s WAG aesthetic isn’t about just sitting pretty. It’s about looking expensive, intentional, and effortless all at once.

What Defines WAG Style?

When I think of WAG style, I think tennis whites, soft neutrals, polished shoes, and a sense of confidence that carries effortlessly from courtside to local pub. WAGs at Formula 1 events like the Monaco GP radiated polished glamour with drop-waist dresses, silk scarves as accessories, and classic mini-bags from brands like Hermès or Jacquemus. Tour de France spectators echoed this trend more subtly with tailored shorts, linen blouses, and breezy scarves.

And make no mistake, WAG style isn’t about flaunting wealth. It’s about finessing it. The luxury is in the detail: minimal jewellery, vintage sunglasses, heritage handbags. The look says, “I’m comfortable in my skin and exactly where I’m meant to be.”

Icons Setting The WAG Fashion Agenda Right Now

Morgan Riddle, Wimbledon’s Modern Muse

Taylor Fritz’s partner became Wimbledon 2025’s style standout, pairing blush-pink Patou dresses and vintage Chanel accessories with youthful energy. Her Instagram is a visual diary of clean whites, playful pastels, and whimsical tennis-inspired elements.

Style takeaway: Keep it youthful, tasteful, and subtly thematic.

Paige Lorenze, The Preppy Minimalist

Courtside at Wimbledon, Lorenze (partner of tennis star Tommy Paul) embraced the evergreen and my personal favourite Americana-meets-preppy charm: gingham mini dresses, coordinated skirt suits, and softly tailored separates.

Style takeaway: Embrace understated elegance with coordinated separates and timeless checks.

Kristin Juszczyk, The Powerhouse

The wife of NFL player Kyle Juszczyk, Kristin designs her own game-day outfits. Custom upcycled jerseys reimagined into corsets, coats, two-piece sets. Her creativity has earned her official NFL partnerships and a loyal fashion fanbase.

Style takeaway: Use creativity as your calling card. Personalise the uniform.

Jordyn Woods, The Courtside Cool Girl

Often seen at NBA games with her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn merges glam with streetwear, blending Balenciaga, Louboutin, and oversized silhouettes with glossy lips and bold accessories.

Style takeaway: Mix the high and low. It's all in how you carry it.

Get The Look

1. Commit To A Refined Colour Palette

Stick to whites, neutrals, soft pastels, or muted earth tones. The visual harmony of these shades instantly elevates your look.

Try:

2. Invest In Tailored Pieces

Choose well-structured shorts, blazers, and high-waisted trousers. A perfectly cut blazer or tailored short creates a polished, sporty vibe suitable for any setting.

Try:

3. Accessories Are The Key

Opt for silk scarves, delicate gold jewellery, and structured handbags with a vintage feel. Avoid overly branded pieces—they break the illusion.

Try:

4. Footwear Should Be Polished Yet Effortless

Kitten heels, slingbacks, sandals, or sleek loafers. Comfortable, but make it fashion.

Try:

5. Perfect Understated Glam

Fresh skin, soft blush, and subtle lips. Hair should feel intentional but unfussy.

Try:

Not Just For Match Day

WAG style adapts beautifully across climates and cultures, making it as perfect for Mumbai’s humidity as it is for Monaco’s yacht parties. And it's more than just sporty glamour. It’s about owning space. But more importantly, it taps into something deeper: the performance of femininity under a very public gaze.

As feminist as it is fashionable, this aesthetic walks a fine line. It’s deliberate, it’s hyper-aware, and it’s undeniably powerful. Yes, some of these women are celebrated for who they date but increasingly, they’re also building empires, setting trends, and commanding brand deals on their own terms.

To be a WAG in 2025 is to be both muse and mogul. And that’s a power move worth dressing up for.