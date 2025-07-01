So What’s Your Wellness Aesthetic? Guess We'll Find Out

Wellness used to come with a prescription; more specifically, green juice, early mornings, and a moral superiority complex. But somewhere along the way, we realised that health isn’t a checklist. These days, self-care looks more like a curated mood for me rather than a choreographed routine. It’s less about fixing everything I don't like and more about feeling like myself.

Whether you track your cycle with lunar precision or simply want your smoothie to match your socks, there’s a wellness aesthetic for you that speaks your language. Think of this as a choose-your-own-adventure, only with cute outfits and significantly more calm.

1. The Low-Impact Luxe Girl

Her idea of movement is slow, sculpting, and preferably set to a jazz playlist. She’s not here to hustle, she’s here for sustainable progress. Picture muted cherry red nails, a Pilates mat unrolled at golden hour, and espresso tonics that look like they belong in a painting. Her wellness isn’t loud. It’s tactile, tailored, and silk-scrunchie approved.

The vibe: Infrared yoga, and dry brushing as a love language to herself

Staples: Gold knot earrings, Pilates grip socks, and at least one unread Rachel Cusk paperback

Signature drink: Sparkling hibiscus tonic with coconut prebiotic foam

2. The Cycle Syncer

Along with the weather forecast every morning, she checks which phase she’s in. Her calendar is colour-coded by follicular, luteal, and everything in between. She layers her rituals to match her intention for the day. No shame in being hormonal here—she leans in, plans around it, and makes it part of the process.

Vibe Check: Yin yoga on slow days, and organised meal prep for the week

Staples: Seed jars she religiously reaches for, and a baby blue layered wrap top for workouts

Signature drink: Raspberry leaf tea with a splash of almond milk

3. The Slow Ritualist

For her, the morning isn’t just a time slot, it’s a portal. She’ll wake up an hour early just so that she doesn't have to rush her morning routine. Her space smells like chai, her thoughts are marinated in stillness, and her skincare has curated steps. But none of this feels performative. She's intentionally slow.

Vibe Check: Reading before sunrise, and grounding rituals

Staples: Gua sha, a vanilla fragrance, and taupe lounge sets

Signature drink: Chai laced moon milk with ashwagandha and a honey drizzle

4. The Sleek Biohacker

This one reads scientific papers for fun. She’ll walk in a sauna suit, track her glymphatic flow (yes, that’s a thing), and spike her coffee with powdered mushrooms. Her aesthetic is clearly jet black, with a side of silver hardware and slightly intimidating hydration habits.

Vibe Check: Red light masks regularly, cold plunges, and well-timed meals

Staples: The newest wellness tech, hair wax stick, and gym shoes that look like they're from the future

Signature drink: Iced matcha with creatine and lion's mane mushroom powder

All that being said, you don’t have to pigeonhole yourself. Maybe you’re a Slow Ritualist with a Low-Impact Luxe alter ego. Maybe your wellness depends on your day at work or the current Mercury retrograde. And that’s kind of the point. Your wellness aesthetic isn’t really about aesthetics. It’s about designing a life that feels like it's tailored just for you.