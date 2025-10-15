Welcome Back 2015: The King Kylie Era Is One To Watch Out

Ever since people started reusing the Rio De Janeiro filter on Instagram, photo editing giants (especially the paid ones) have been real quiet. It was like 2015 all over again. Tumblr archives are being revisited, reigniting chatter over ‘that’ pink wall in LA by the OG influencers, Fetty Wap being blasted on full volume and the pink hair wig worn by Kylie Jenner is doing the rounds on social media again.

Jenner’s marketing team sure deserves a round of applause because they know exactly what they're doing. And her being pop-culturally aware does help in the pitch meetings a lot, I'm assuming. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Kylie Cosmetics, they literally convinced her to bring back the iconic teal hair as seen in her Instagram picture posted yesterday. The caption said: “Kylie Jenner, I’m coming for you b*tch,” and naturally, the fandom lost their collective minds.

But this isn’t just about a hair colour throwback. Jenner’s dropping the 'King Kylie Collection' on Saturday, October 18, and it’s packed with the kind of nostalgia that will have 2015-era Kylie stans in tears. Expect updated versions of her legendary Lip Kits, including the much-loved (and previously discontinued) shades True Brown K and Dead as Knight. Also on the menu: limited-edition glosses like Like (a glossy pink), Literally (a mauve gloss), and She’s Back (a chrome glaze that says it all).

A Little History

For those of us who remember when Instagram was a place for brunch pics and not influencers, Jenner’s “King Kylie” era had a full-on vibe. From 2014 to 2016, she became a style icon with oversized T-shirts, chunky jackets, durags, beanies, and of course, those lips. If you weren’t obsessed with her Lip Kits back then, were you even online? And the “King Kylie” moniker stuck, a nod to her unapologetically bold persona and groundbreaking beauty moves.

Jenner's been winking at her King Kylie days ever since, whether with colourful hair or an occasional throwback post. But the real nostalgia hit? The release of her song (yes, she's singing) Fourth Strike, which fans (rightly) connected to the iconic 2015 ad featuring Terror Jr’s 3 Strikes, which was used in the launch video of the lip kits. Rise and shine.

Nostalgia Marketing Done Right

Let’s talk about her knack for nostalgia marketing — because honestly, it’s genius. The King Kylie Collection isn’t just about beauty; it’s a savvy, calculated nod to a specific moment in pop culture history. By resurrecting the King Kylie persona, Jenner's not only tapping into the minds of OG fans who remember the early days of Instagram, but she’s also making sure her brand stays relevant with Gen Z, who are always hungry for a bit of retro-inspired cool. It’s the ultimate blend of old-school meets new-school, and the kind of move that ensures her place in the beauty industry for another decade.

The Hallmark Reminiscing

Let’s take a moment to appreciate the power of those matte lips. The formula was velvety, the pigment flawless — it was the Lip Kits that kicked off her beauty empire, and it’s no surprise she’s bringing them back in such a big way. But beyond the lips, her entire aesthetic was a masterclass in mixing masculine and feminine styles. While her sisters were in bodycon dresses and low-cut tops, Miss Lip Kits was rocking oversized tees, statement jackets, and thigh-high boots. Add in a designer bag, and she made effortless cool an art form.

Ten years later, Jenner’s brand is still on top, and the King Kylie Collection is a perfect homage to where it all began. It’s not just about makeup; it’s about legacy coupled with her ability to reinvent herself while staying true to her roots, which is why this comeback feels so special.

Images via @kyliejenner and @kyliecosmetics on Instagram.

