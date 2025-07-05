Kendall x Kylie: Face Card Hot, Fashion Even Hotter

Miranda Priestly may have rolled her eyes at clichés, but the Jenner sisters’ spring-summer wardrobe in Venice was anything but. Kylie, the beauty mogul with a billion-dollar brand, and Kendall, the catwalk-dominating supermodel, arrived in leather, sheer, corsets, and high-gloss contrasts. It wasn’t just a wedding weekend—it was a fashion showdown. Not of conflict, but of perfect duality: one curves into drama & heat, the other prefers quiet timeless luxury with ease.

From vintage Mugler lace to latex bodycon and Coachella vibe to couture contrast, here are the looks that proved: duality isn’t a trend. It’s Jenner-coded.

Jet-Set Glamour — The Italian Fashion Tour

Bezos Wedding Ceremony

Leave it to the Jenners to treat a billionaire wedding like their own personal fashion thesis. Kylie showed up in a silver-blue corset gown by Dilara Findikoglu, hopped on lingerie as eveningwear trend with sheer lace, sculpted bodice, and tiny black bows that made the whole thing feel subversively sweet. It gave a bit of couture, yes, but far from demure. Kendall went the archival route, choosing a sheer black Tom Ford gown with a sculpted scarf neckline. Clean lines, sharp silhouette, and emerald Lorraine Schwartz jewellery gave it a sense of timeless luxury.

One leaned into lace and fantasy, the other into clarity and control. Different approaches, same effect: they both owned it.

Venice Casual Day Out

Not every look needs volume to make impact. For a slow summer morning in Venice, the Jenners leaned into elevated summer ease. Kylie’s take? A matte black leather bikini under a loosely woven knit set. It was stripped-back but styled — all about contrast in texture: slick vs. sheer, structure vs. slouch. The intent was clear. She knows the cameras are always there. On the other hand, Kendall kept it crisp in a yellow crop top and a black midi skirt. The bright colour added just enough pop and the silhouette just enough polish. It gave off supermodel-off-duty energy.

Venice Pajama Party (“Dolce Notte”)

For “Dolce Notte” party, a black-tie soirée disguised as a pajama night — the Jenners showed up dressed for a dream sequence.

Kylie went luminous in a bandeau top dripping with long silver fringe, paired with a fluid white maxi skirt that moved like silk sheets in a breeze. The palette was clean, the textures glimmering — relaxed, but still dressed. Think loungewear with a paparazzi clause.

Kendall embraced old-school Italian glamour with an unexpected, almost ethereal twist. She wore a deep royal blue blazer mini dress, sharply tailored and cut low at the front, striking in its simplicity. What set it apart was the sheer hood — soft, weightless, and unexpected — adding a layer of intrigue without overpowering the structure. Her open hair and black sunglasses sealed the look with that kind of quiet confidence only a supermodel like herself can pull off, as if she was ready to walk straight into a Fellini film.

Well, one leaned into party-girl opulence, the other into allure — two sides of after-hours glamour, neither predictable.

Fashion Power Moves — Red Carpets & Couture

Met Gala 2025

For a night celebrating the legacy of Black fashion and dandyism — a theme officially titled Superfine: Tailoring Black Style — the Jenner sisters showed up as two sharply distinct interpretations of power dressing.

This wasn’t your usual corset gown disguised as suiting. It was a full transformation of masculine structure into hyper-feminine dominance. The houndstooth gave it polish, the sheer corset gave it heat, and the thigh-high slit? Full drama. Maximilian Davis understood the assignment — give her a power suit, without ever putting her in pants rather a skirt embroidered with sequin appliqués, placed like embellishment. She styled it with opera-length gloves, black satin stilettos, and a wet-glossed side-parted bun that nodded to old Hollywood without ever feeling retro.

Kendall played it sharp and cerebral. Her tailored grey ensemble by Torishéju Dumi was inspired by Gladys Bentley, the queer Harlem Renaissance icon who turned menswear into cultural rebellion. The plunging neckline redefined power dressing on her terms, and the choice of a multi-strand diamond necklace added glamour.

Where Kylie’s power lay in sculpted seduction, Kendall’s lay in precise poise. One turned tailoring into allure, the other into authority.

Oscars After-Party 2025

Kylie Jenner wore a laced black gown from Ashi Studio that brought high-drama couture to the Oscars After-Party. The corseted bodice, with razor-sharp boning and peek-a-boo lace panels, sculpted her waist into a modern-day hourglass. Delicate floral embroidery added softness, striking a precise balance between lingerie-inspired seduction and red-carpet sophistication. Styled with glossy waves and a barely-there smoky eye, she let the silhouette take center stage. With Timothée Chalamet by her side, Kylie embodied what she does best—turning up the heat with bombshell glamour and unapologetic couture edge.

Kendall Jenner didn’t just wear vintage—she embodied it. She slipped into a rare Mugler Spring/Summer 1992 lace gown that felt equal parts femme fatale and fashion historian. The sheer black lace clung to her like a whisper, while the sculpted hips and bell sleeves screamed theatrical glamour—classic Mugler with all the right drama. The high neckline added a touch of restraint, but the body-hugging silhouette was pure seduction in silhouette form. With sleek bob, barely-there makeup, and not a single statement accessory in sight, Kendall let the dress carry the moment, showing her love for archival couture.

Kendall gave sculptural minimalism; Kylie gave lingerie drama in lace. The contrast? Intentional—and irresistible.

Academy Museum Gala 2024

Kendall served old-Hollywood glamour with a razor-sharp edge in a custom Schiaparelli velvet gown that merged classic bombshell curves with modern sculptural cutouts. The halter neckline twisted into precise negative space, revealing just enough to intrigue without tipping into excess. Paired with retro-set waves, pearl-drop earrings, and a quiet confidence, the look was sultry, sculpted, and editorial to its core—think Grace Kelly, but reimagined by Daniel Roseberry. Alongside, Kylie, never one to shy from a headline-making silhouette, stepped out in a sheer-panelled archival Mugler gown from 1998. The illusion mesh bodice gave the effect of a second skin, contrasted by bold black curves that traced her hourglass figure like sculpture. It was sensual, unapologetic, and very much in tune with Mugler’s legacy of body-centric drama.

Kendall embodied sculpted elegance with vintage polish; Kylie delivered sheer impact with archival heat. Two different eras of fashion, perfectly fused on one red carpet.

Laidback Luxe — Daywear, Parties And Business Launches



818 x Sprinter Launch

Kylie turned heads at the 818 x Sprinter Launch in a hot red latex dress that hugged her figure all the way down to her knees. The slick, body-contouring silhouette was bold, glossy, and impossible to ignore—giving full femme-fatale energy with a modern twist. Kendall, on the other hand, kept it pared-back in a strapless black mini dress that flared ever so slightly at the hem. Simple, sculpted, and timeless, the look leaned into ‘90s minimalism, paired with straight hair, neutral makeup, and strappy heels. It was a reminder that when you’re Kendall Jenner, turning heads doesn’t take effort—just your face card that never declines.

Kylie brought the heat in latex; Kendall, served effortless polish. One came dressed to steal the spotlight, the other proved you don’t have to try hard to own it.

Coachella Weekend One

Kylie went full sunshine siren in a slick yellow latex mini that could’ve doubled as a high-gloss billboard for Sprinter. With a deep neckline, vacuum-fit silhouette, and lemon-drop glow, the look screamed festival bombshell, activated. Just high-impact heat and a tequila chaser. The vibe? If Barbie's favourite colour was yellow and she vacationed in Palm Springs and ran a liquor empire.

Drop waist, scoop neck, and just the right amount of pleating — the buttery-yellow Proenza Schouler “Kendall” dress was giving elevated picnic-core meets business mogul in SPF 50. She finished it with The Row sandals and black sunglasses, proving yet again that she doesn’t need extra sparkle or skin to steal the shot.

Kylie came lemon-lacquered and latex-tight; Kendall breezed through in deigner cotton and authority. One poured the drinks, the other owned the lawn. And together, they made yellow the most powerful colour at Coachella.

Aspen Girls’ Night – Early 2025

Clad in a plush black fur coat worn as a dress, sheer tights, and pointed stilettos, Kylie served femme fatale après-ski. Her slicked-back bun and matrix sunglasses added bite, turning the snowy setting into a noir fantasy. Just attitude, gloss, and legs for days.

Kendall served vintage Bond-girl in Aspen—cool, collected, and wrapped in a belted faux fur coat that looked straight out of a ‘70s European film. Paired with flared trousers, pointed boots, leather gloves, and a Parisian beret, the vibe was full “don't talk to me unless it’s about Dior archives.” It wasn’t just winterwear—it was stealth wealth on ice.

Kendall channeled old-money cool. Kylie turned the cold into couture heat. Together? They turned a snowy girls’ weekend into a high-fashion storm.