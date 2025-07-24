Which Participating Designer At India Couture Week Is Your Zodiac Twin?

Brocade, drama, sequins and ermm… egos. Fashion week is replete with sparkle and swish—there’s no escape from its cyclical allure. As the 18th edition of India Couture Week 2025 unfolds, we did some fashion-astro homework to draw up a quick list of zodiac signs that align with the fashion neuroses and flair of the participating houses this season. And yes, of course, I was biased for mine.

Aries: Falguni Shane Peacock

Utterly addicted to being the centre of attention, Aries was basically born wearing mirrored thigh-highs. The runway walk is captured only in slo-mo; regular pace is strictly prohibited. Maximalist? Absolutely. Subtlety? Never heard of her.

Taurus: Amit Aggarwal

All about texture and tactile pleasure, Taureans sure love some sculpture and futurism, contrary to others’ perception of them as headstrong traditionalists. Amit Aggarwal’s sculptural wizardry and futuristic drapes feel like couture designed for someone who takes a sensual nap on a chaise lounge with a kaffir-lime scented candle on the side. Well, it checks all the boxes for me!

Gemini: Shantnu & Nikhil

A talker, a trickster, and so many things. Geminis are built to emotionally handle the duality-rich designs of Shantnu & Nikhil. Every collection of theirs is an entire thesis in contrast—military edge meets poetic drape. Their clever cuts will find solace in the hearts of this indecisive bunch.

Cancer: Tarun Tahiliani

The sweet, romantic crab is easily seduced by an archival moodboard, courtesy of TT’s relentless drive to reinvigorate the lost allure of Mughal aesthetics. The delicate draping is simply yum.

Leo: Manish Malhotra

Leos, you know they’ve got a ‘reputation.’ Fiercely loyal and self-important, the lion yearns for the ultimate best—no better match than Manish Malhotra, aka couturier to the stars, drama factory, and the man who puts the sparkle in every Bollywood dream sequence.

Virgo: Rimzim Dadu & JJ Valaya

Minimalism with a tinge of richness. Virgos live for clean hemlines and conceptually sound stitches. Be it Rimzim Dadu’s quietly cerebral take on fashion to JJ Valaya’s maximalist-meets-discipline couture, this sign has its sights set on two powerhouses.

Libra: Jayanti Reddy

Harbouring a deep spiritual connection to moody jewel tones, Librans find a soulmate in Jayanti Reddy. The kind of outfits that say, “I have taste, but I’m not shouting about it.” So very YOU. My friend Raina would agree.

Scorpio: Roseroom by Isha Jajodia

Scorpio is a slinky and sultry mystery. Enter Roseroom’s hauntingly pretty, floral-drenched fantasy gowns, fit for those who want a weapon cloaked as a ballgown. And yes, you’ll get that attention you claim you don’t want.

Sagittarius: Rahul Mishra & Aisha Rao

Sagittarians are considered boho philosophers, so who better than Rahul Mishra to tell them artisan stories via delicate threadwork? Equally matching is Aisha Rao’s kaleidoscopic sensibility, screaming, “Who cares about rules? We only live once.”

Capricorn: Ritu Kumar

The undoubted CEO of traditionalism with a sly sense of flair walks into a room. Glances are exchanged with the iconic bridal brand Ritu Kumar, and what we have is a sartorial haven. Regal cuts, heirloom-worthy weaves, and that quietly luxurious energy that says “I inherited my style and my trust fund.”

Aquarius: Suneet Verma

Filled with eccentricities and oddball qualities, Aquarians are a fun bunch. Suneet Verma (who’s also celebrating 30 years) is basically your spiritual twin with a sewing machine. Call it couture for the unconventional icon.

Pisces: Rohit Bal

Tragic touch incoming. Pisces was born to float through life in Rohit Bal’s operatic couture. Both poetic and exceptionally baroque, the romantic yet heartbroken sign is always on the lookout for wearable epiphanies. I wanna be a Piscean too.

Also Read:

Which International Haute Couture Maison Would You Be According To Your Zodiac Sign?