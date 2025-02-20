A Taste of Elegance: How Eve At Santacruz Is Set To Charm Diners

In Mumbai’s ever-evolving culinary landscape, where new restaurants emerge at a dizzying pace, only a few truly make a lasting impression. One name that continues to captivate the city's diners is Eve—a brand that has already left its mark in Powai and Worli. Now, as Eve Santacruz gears up to open its doors, the story behind this venture is shaped by two hospitality powerhouses—Monarch Liberty Hospitality and Chrome Hospitality.

We sit down with Sumit Govind Sharma, Co-founder of Monarch Liberty Hospitality, a brand committed to curating seamless, high-quality hospitality experiences, and Pawan Mukesh Shahri, Co-founder and CEO of Chrome Hospitality, whose portfolio has redefined premium dining in India. With their combined expertise and passion, Eve Santacruz promises to deliver an elevated yet inviting space where food, design, and ambiance come together effortlessly.

The Inspiration Behind Eve Santacruz

Eve Santacruz is the natural evolution of its predecessors at Powai and Worli. Sharma adds with sentiment, adding, “Eve Santacruz is for anyone looking to indulge in a relaxed and cosy dining experience with friends, family, or even solo. We saw a demand for a premium all-day restaurant in this part of the city, and with its chic interiors and globally-inspired menu, Eve Santacruz is set to become the neighbourhood favourite.”

Shahri joins, that the concept was born from a desire to create an all-encompassing dining space—one that seamlessly blends exquisite cuisine, stylish ambience, and a homely yet luxurious experience. “Our goal with Eve's Santacruz branch is to continue the legacy of our existing outlets while elevating the experience even further. Whether it’s a relaxed coffee break, a business lunch, or a vibrant evening with cocktails, we want our guests to feel at home.” he says.

Overcoming Challenges in a Competitive Market

Bringing this place to life came with its fair share of challenges. Establishing a restaurant in Mumbai’s competitive dining scene requires a balance of consistency and innovation.

Sharma says, “One of the biggest challenges was finding a space that lived up to the grandeur of our other outlets. We waited patiently until we found the exact location we had envisioned, and once that was in place, everything else fell together.”

Expanding into a new location also meant fine-tuning the brand identity while allowing room for experimentation. “Eve at Santacruz stays true to our multi-cuisine, feel-good concept, but introduces new menu elements and subtle design enhancements to cater to the neighbourhood’s crowd,” Shahri notes.

What Sets This Eve Apart?

A defining feature across all Eve outlets is their breathtaking design—and Santacruz is no exception. “Our signature library wall and grand spiral staircase immediately set the tone for the space. These elements transport guests into an ambience of elegance and warmth, creating a sense of nostalgia while being undeniably contemporary,” says Shahri.

Sharma highlights another key factor: “All Eve outlets have won the hearts of our customers. We realised this side of the suburb was missing a concept that offers a premium dining experience with great quality food, elevated interiors, and a cosy all-day vibe—without really burning a hole in the pocket."

The Vision Behind Chrome Hospitality & Monarch Liberty Hospitality

Both Chrome Hospitality and Monarch Liberty Hospitality have played a key role in shaping Mumbai’s premium dining experiences. For Sharma, the foundation of Monarch Liberty Hospitality is built on customer experience. “Our customers are at the core of everything we do. We ensure that our people are well looked after, and this extends beyond our restaurants. We want to create heartwarming experiences for anyone who associates with our brand. We believe in keeping ourselves grounded yet aiming high with every new venture.”

The Design Philosophy

The interiors are a testament to Chrome Hospitality’s commitment to aesthetic storytelling. “We wanted to create a space that blends vintage charm with modern sophistication,” explains Shahri.

The towering library wall and the grand spiral staircase serve as focal points, evoking a sense of timelessness. “The idea was to create an intimate library-meets-lounge atmosphere, where every detail—from the warm wooden textures to the plush velvet seating—adds to the charm,” he shares.

Key Highlights Of The Space

They walk us through the standout features that make the place a destination worth visiting:

The Iconic Library Wall & Spiral Staircase: “A signature across all Eve outlets, the 30-foot library wall in Santacruz has been taken a step further, making an even bolder statement as the heart of the space.”

The Bar as a Social Hub: “We’ve positioned the bar at the centre of the restaurant, making it an interactive and dynamic focal point where guests can gather, unwind, and engage.”

With every Eve outlet, the goal is to craft an environment that is not only visually stunning, but also deeply inviting. Eve Santacruz, with its blend of grandeur and intimacy, is set to be no different.

The Future of Hospitality

As Eve at Santacruz prepares to welcome its first guests, both Shahri and Sharma remain focused on the larger mission. Sharma says, “Some of the key trends we foresee going big this year are immersive and interactive dining experiences and a focus on serious local food, too. Our aim is to keep consistency in the food and service intact while expanding and growing. That is what keeps people coming back to our existing restaurants, and we strive to stay true to our core values while enhancing our brands.”

“Dining trends are constantly evolving, and we believe the future is about immersive experiences. From personalised menus to locally inspired flavours, our focus is on staying ahead of the curve,” adds Shahri.

Sharma notes, “Some of the key trends we foresee going big this year are immersive and interactive dining experiences and a focus on serious local food, too. Our aim is to keep consistency in the food and service intact while expanding and growing. That is what keeps people coming back to our existing restaurants, and we strive to stay true to our core values while enhancing our brands.”

With a strong foundation and an eye on the future, Eve Santacruz is poised to become a standout in Mumbai’s dining scene—one that seamlessly combines comfort, elegance, and a dash of magic.