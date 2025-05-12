Love, Career & Family: Here’s Your Horoscope Reading For The Week

This week, the universe is finally giving us some breathing room. Mercury has cleared its post-retrograde shadow, Mars is vibing in Leo (yes, the drama will be televised), and the Taurus Sun is grounding us like a mother who just caught us skipping homework. Translation? It’s a week of mini glow-ups, major realisations, and clearing space — metaphorically and literally — for what you actually want.

Whether you’re manifesting love, plotting your next move, or just trying to remember your email password, the stars are here with a cosmic pep talk.

Let’s dive in your horoscope reading:



Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Mood: Fire emoji meets spreadsheet.

You’re usually all gas, no brakes — but this week, the stars are asking you to slow your roll and plan. Yep, plan. Like a grown-up. Mars is fuelling your creativity and ambition, but if you keep winging it, you might miss out on something actually important. Think: job leads, delayed messages, or a hot date hiding in your inbox. By Friday, a money moment pops up. Read the fine print, then make it rain.

Pro tip: Impulsive is fun. Strategic and impulsive? Unstoppable.



Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Mood: Birthday queen/king/chaotic neutral.

Your season is still going strong, and so is your aura. You’re in your main-character era — the kind where you slow-walk into a room, and everything turns golden. This week is about you — your glow-up, your goals, your “I’m not doing that anymore” list. The new moon in your sign last week planted seeds. Now it’s time to water them — with iced matcha, discipline, and the occasional flirt.

Pro tip: Set a boundary. Then pour yourself something sparkly and don’t explain it to anyone.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Mood: Cool, collected... and lowkey chaotic.

You're in a weird limbo between full throttle and nap mode. Blame it on Mercury’s hangover. Still, this is a solid week to get your head right. Journal, declutter, ghost people who drain you. Your season is around the corner, but before you enter the spotlight, make sure you’ve cleared the emotional junk drawer. Big ideas are coming. Make space.

Pro tip: Not every text needs a reply. Let them wonder.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Mood: “Let’s just stay in and talk about our feelings.”

You’re in your feelings this week, but not in a bad way. In fact, your emotional intelligence is off the charts — lean into it. A friendship or community connection might resurface, and this time, it’s deeper. Trust your gut: if it feels genuine, it probably is. Just don’t spiral about that thing they said three months ago. You’re not the same person you were then.

Pro tip: Text your bestie. Tell them you love them. Then cry a little. It’s healing.

Leo (July 23 – Aug 22)

Mood: Main stage energy.

The spotlight is calling — again. Whether it's your work, your social media game, or your dating life, you're being seen. So... what are you going to do with all that attention? Use it. Strategise. Network like you mean it. Boss moves are supported now, especially if you’re willing to mix charm with hustle. By the weekend, someone might slide into your DMs. They’re cute. Proceed with flair.

Pro tip: They’re not intimidated by you. They’re inspired. Act accordingly.

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Mood: Calendar colour-coded, thoughts existential.

You’ve been running on logic, but this week demands a little faith. Something — a new idea, a travel plan, a hot take — is calling you to stretch your comfort zone. Will it make sense? Maybe not. But that doesn’t mean it’s wrong. Take the risk, even if it’s a tiny one. Bonus: the weekend’s energy is flirty, fertile, and full of good chaos.

Pro tip: Burnout isn’t productivity. Rest before the universe makes you.

Libra (Sept 23 – Oct 22)

Mood: Soft girl aesthetic meets deep life audit.

You're usually all about keeping things light and lovely — but this week? Depth calls. A convo or memory may surface that shifts your perspective in a major way. Don’t run from it. Embrace the mess. By midweek, financial clarity arrives, especially if you stop pretending you don’t care about money. You do. And that’s okay.

Pro tip: Romanticise your healing. Buy the flowers. Cry in the bathtub. Rinse. Repeat.

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Mood: Passionate but emotionally unavailable (for BS).

Your relationships are under the microscope, but in a “let’s get real” kind of way. Are your standards too high? Are you settling? Both can be true. This week is your cue to reassess the people in your orbit. You’re nobody’s second choice. By the weekend, a truth bomb might drop. It won’t be subtle — but it will set you free.

Pro tip: Intensity is sexy. So is being emotionally available. Try both.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Mood: High-functioning chaos with a to-do list.

The stars are pushing you to get your life together. Like, drink-water-and-pay-the-bill kind of together. Not glamorous, but necessary. This is a powerful time for routines, fitness, work admin — the unsexy stuff that secretly fuels your fire. Get it done. Then reward yourself with spontaneous adventure. Because yes, you can be responsible and go skydiving on Sunday.

Pro tip: Treat your habits like they’re a love language to yourself.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Mood: Brooding genius in a good outfit.

Cap, the universe is finally cutting you some slack. Your creative juices are flowing. Your charisma? Chef’s kiss. Use this week to put yourself out there — submit the pitch, flirt shamelessly, post the TikTok. Someone is definitely watching (and impressed). Just don’t forget to have fun with it. You’ve been grinding too hard for too long.

Pro tip: Life’s not a spreadsheet. Leave room for a plot twist.

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Mood: Emotionally upgraded software.

You’re usually the unbothered visionary — but this week, the heart wants in on the action. Whether it’s a family situation, roommate drama, or a nostalgic spiral, you’re processing something. Take care of your emotional house before you keep building the empire. By Friday, you’ll feel way lighter — and ready to stir things up again.

Pro tip: Growth looks like crying and setting boundaries.

Pisces (Feb 19 – March 20)

Mood: One deep breath away from a breakthrough.

Your week is busy — texts, calls, projects — but the real action is internal. Your mind is buzzing with ideas, and the universe is ready to co-sign one of them. Say yes to writing, pitching, speaking up, or finally telling your crush how you feel. No more playing small. Saturday brings a synchronistic moment you’ll want to write about in your Notes app.

Pro tip: Your voice is your magic. Use it.