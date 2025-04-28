AI Spills The Zodiac Tea: Pop Culture Edition

Ready for some celestial gossip? From texting three people at once (looking at you, Gemini) to catching feels over coffee runs, the stars are serving drama, romance, and a sprinkle of chaotic good. Whether you're boo’d up, vibing solo, or somewhere in between your horoscope is about to get a cosmic reality check in this euphoria.

Let’s Go, Sign By Sign

This month, expect unexpected confessions, lingering exes, and plot twists worthy of a Netflix rom-com. Will you be the heartbreaker, the hopeless romantic, or the one who finally sees the red flags before falling in love? Let's find out which pop culture character resonates with your energy this week.

Aries (21 March – 19 April):



You’re flirting like it’s a competitive sport (and bagging gold). But not everyone’s equipped to handle your fiery vibe. One minute it’s cheeky banter and voice notes at 2 am, next you’ve gone quiet because they asked about your “feelings.” Babe, opening up is the new sexy.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May):



You’re serving slow-burn romance and countryside picnic energy... until someone nicks your chips. This month, someone you thought was just a mate might suddenly seem very dateable. Proceed with caution — and snacks.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June):



You’re texting three people, catching feelings for two, and ghosting one — standard Gemini behaviour and honestly, we respect it. Just make sure at least one of them knows your actual star sign. Maybe give the whole “emotional depth” thing a whirl?

Cancer (21 June – 22 July):



You’re in your feels (as per), but it’s giving the main character in a British rom-com. Love could knock on your door or drop into your DMs. Lower your guard just a smidge — the right one might actually be worth the emotional rollercoaster.

Leo (23 July – 22 August):



You’re radiating main character energy, and people are falling over themselves to bask in it. Expect flirty messages, love confessions, and maybe even an ex crawling back. Just remember: admiration is lovely, but mutual effort is the real sparkler.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September):

You’ve got a checklist for your dream partner... but love isn’t a spreadsheet, babe. Someone completely not your type might take you by surprise. Let the plan go and let it all get a bit deliciously messy. Kisses > bullet points.

Libra (23 September – 22 October):



You’re flirting like it’s your full-time job. Situationships? Thriving. Actual clarity? Non-existent. This month, the universe might nudge you to make a choice. Real romance? Or keep vibing with the drama? Either way, you’ll do it in style.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November):



You’re intense, mysterious, and outrageously magnetic. Someone’s falling hard — the question is: will you let them in or keep playing the enigma? Testing people can be fun, but real love? That’s the ultimate power move.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December):



You’re catching flights and feelings (sort of). Crushing at cafés, flirting in the bookshop queue — love’s popping off wherever you go. Someone might just manage to keep up with your wild side. Could be your next great love... or just a cracking story for brunch.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January):



You’ve got your life together, and someone finds that very attractive. Romance might come via a work project or a casual coffee date. Just remember, letting someone in isn’t “off-brand” — it’s proper grown-up vibes.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February):



You’re vibing with someone who gets your quirks. Maybe you bond over niche memes, astrology TikToks, or your mutual dislike of small talk. Let things unfold, but don’t overthink it — not everything needs to be analysed like a science experiment.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March):



You’re dreaming of storybook love and, believe it or not, it might actually be on the cards. Just keep your eyes open — quoting Taylor Swift doesn’t cancel out red flags. Trust your intuition, not the Pinterest board in your head.

