10 Reasons To Watch The New 'Superman' (Besides David Corenswet’s Jawline, Obviously)

The internet is melting down, DC Comics fans are rejoicing, and even your emotionally unavailable ex might shed a tear, because James Gunn’s new Superman movie is finally here. And who doesn’t love the world’s most lovable alien? (Well… besides Lex Luthor, who might just be a bigger hater than Kendrick on a diss track.) This time, it’s not just about flying fast or punching hard, it’s about heart, hope, and, yes, politics.

Superman has always been political. He’s the ultimate immigrant from Krypton, a refugee who stands for radical empathy and justice. His real enemy? Not just a gadget-wielding villain, but unchecked capitalism in a power suit. Played with delicious menace by Nicholas Hoult, Lex Luthor isn’t just comic-book evil; he’s a hilarious takedown of every tech bro with a God complex. And while Lex seethes, our new Clark Kent, brought to life by David Corenswet, is everything he’s not, emotionally present, morally grounded, and the kind of guy who’d rather hug it out than blow it up.

This Superman looks like he’s been to therapy, and we love that for him.

This Superman is soft-hearted by design. In a world that mistakes gentleness for weakness, he makes kindness look like the ultimate rebellion. Gen Z gets it, kindness is the actual punk rock. Also, journalism? Still sexy. And so is the guy behind the glasses. Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane is the girl boss of the story, saving her man and the world at the same time.

Still on the Fence? Here Are 10 Reasons to Watch Superman RN:

1. David Corenswet is SUPER-b. That jawline could cut steel beams—and his performance cuts even deeper.

2. Lois Lane is The Boss. Journalist, icon, queen of clapbacks.



3. Krypto is chaos incarnate. Equal parts adorable and unhinged.



4. Lex Luthor will push your hater game to full potential.

5. Eve Teschmacher = Underrated MVP. We said what we said.



6. Mr. Terrific deserves his own film. Don’t @ us.



7. This Superman has been to therapy, and it shows.



8. Jimmy Olsen is the ride-or-die bestie we all need.



9. Clois chemistry? INSANE. Sparks, snark, and soft gazes.





10. It makes you believe again. Because kindness is the real punk rock.

