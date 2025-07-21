10 Thoughts I Had While Watching The First Two Episodes Of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3

As someone who hasn’t read the books but is very much chronically online, I went into Season 3 of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' with social media-fueled spoilers and zero emotional preparation. Jeremiah Fisher allegedly cheats (the 'Team Jeremiah' girl in me was not ready for this), there’s talk of a proposal, and apparently, Steven Conklin might die? Needless to say, I expected drama, but not to be rage-baited into an emotional spiral this early. Here are 10 thoughts that completely took over my brain while watching the first two episodes:

1. Jeremiah Cheats? Twice? Accidentally?

via GIPHY

To quote Rachel Green, 'What were you trying to put it in? Her purse?'



Maybe it was the rushed flashback of the fight that led to the ‘break-up’, which made absolutely no sense, but even Belly Conklin seems like she has no idea what just happened. The whole scene plays out like someone breaking up just to enjoy spring break the way it’s meant to be enjoyed. Messy? Yes. Believable? Not really.



2. Team Conrad Or Team Jeremiah? Actually, Team Steven.

via GIPHY

Yes, Steven’s been chaotic. But at least he knows why he’s messy. Unlike the Fisher boys, Steven owns his feelings for Taylor Jewel. He’s choosing her with intention, not out of nostalgia or guilt. And I believe teenage love, no matter how healthy, will always come with complications. At least he’s trying.

3. The Friendship

via GIPHY

No toxic competitiveness. No weird love triangle drama. Just two girls trying to figure out college, crushes, and life, while still showing up for each other. The way they’ve grown individually, but still orbit each other? Peak homegirl energy. The scene where Taylor stands up for Belly to Jeremiah deserves its own fan base.

4. The Backtracks Are A Bop

Say what you will, but this show’s soundtrack team never misses. The Olivia Rodrigo Lacy scene? Poetic cinema. Belly curled up in bed, mourning in real-time. And then You’re Losing Me hits when she finds out he cheated? Taylor Swift’s lawyers are shaking. My tears were not.

5. Conrad In Therapy? G.O.A.T

via GIPHY

He’s working through his patterns. He’s making an effort, trying not to emotionally implode. He’s listening. Honestly, therapy is the new bare minimum—but seeing Conrad take accountability instead of sulking in a hoodie? Refreshing.

6. P.S. I Still Love You?

via GIPHY

This one really had me in a pickle. First, we spot a photo in Belly’s dorm of her and Jeremiah dressed as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky (love the parallel reference). Then later, she solves the crossword Conrad left for her: P.S. I 'STILL' love you. The tension is giving fanfic coded, and I’m spiralling.

7. Belly And Conrad

via GIPHY

Emotional infidelity is still infidelity. The fact that Belly spent three whole days with Conrad over Christmas and still hasn’t told Jeremiah? That’s shady. Secrets like that don’t exist in a vacuum. If you’re hiding something, it’s probably already a betrayal.

8. The RED Theory

In Swiftie land, Red isn’t just a colour, it’s an entire era of passionate, painful love. So, when the trailer plays Red as Conrad appears, and Belly is literally wearing red in every conversation with him? Symbolism is off the charts. But then she says of Jeremiah, ‘I keep getting flashbacks from when we were golden’—which, in Swift-speak, implies he might be the endgame.

9. Taylor And Steven Are My Endgame

They’re messy. They break up and make out like it’s a sport. But something about them works. It's chaotic, it’s hormonal, it's honest, and that’s more than I can say for Belly’s current situationship. Let them grow up and glow up together.

10. That Proposal? Absolutely Not.

Who proposes outside a hospital? While her brother is literally admitted in there? With no ring?! Was he proposing because he was sorry? Um. Hello, Chandler Bing? It felt rushed, out of place, and wildly unserious. People calling this romantic seriously need to raise their standards. I had to wash my eyes 50 times after watching that ending.

So far, Season 3 feels like teenage chaos, repressed trauma, and Swiftie fanfic all wrapped in a pastel beach aesthetic, and honestly, I’m eating it up. But if they pull a Delicate x breakup montage again, I might not recover.



