Anne Hathaway Is So Back And We’re Living For The Renaissance

From The 'Devil Wears Prada 2' to 'Verity' and 'The Princess Diaries 3', here’s a look at the star's iconic upcoming line-up, and why Gen Z is embracing the Hathaissaince.

| Vishakha Punjabi
Anne Hathaway

Let’s be honest—Anne Hathaway never really left. But lately, she’s reappearing on our screens, red carpets and social feeds with the kind of energy that says: “Yes, I’m a Hollywood icon. No, I don’t age. And of course, I’m booked and busy.”

the 2023 met gala celebrating "karl lagerfeld a line of beauty" arrivals
As a 20-year-old who discovered The Princess Diaries via a dodgy YouTube playlist and immediately spiral-watched everything from Ella Enchanted to The DevilWears Prada, Hathaway has been my blueprint for everything—awkward girl turned queen, fairy-tale rebellion, and the ultimate glow-up. Her performances live rent-free in my brain, alongside quotes like “I’m just one stomach flu away from my goal weight.” (Yes, problematic. Yes, iconic.)

And now? We’re not just getting a few red carpet cameos. We’re getting the full-blown Hathaissaince. Her upcoming line-up is nothing short of a legendary ode to cinema. She’s not dipping a toe back in—she’s cannonballing, and we are here for it

The Line-Up Of Our Dreams

Anne Hathaway
The Devil Wears Prada 2 – The sequel we never dared to hope for. Will Andy be the new Miranda? Will Emily still demand her steak? Will Runway survive social media culture? We’re unwell.

Anne Hathaway
Verity – A psychological thriller based on Colleen Hoover’s dark, bestselling novel. Hathaway in her dark femme era? Inject it.

Anne Hathaway on X: "How do you say "Mother" in your language?✨ #AnneHathaway https://t.co/TJjuxAHGjp" / X
The Odyssey – A futuristic retelling of Homer’s epic, with Hathaway playing Penelope in space. Shakespeare meets sci-fi? Bold. Wild. We're in.

Posts with replies by Is Flowervale Street Teaser Out Yet ??? (@FlowervaleGuy) / X
Flowervale Street – A 1960s mystery thriller, directed by David Robert Mitchell (It Follows). Retro hair, eerie plotlines, and Hathaway in vintage fashion? Say less.

princess-diaries-3
The Princess Diaries 3 – Still unconfirmed but very much rumoured. And if it does happen, I will cry actual royal tears.

Anne Hathaway
Mother Mary – A fashion-industry drama with Michaela Coel. Drama, pop stardom, couture and chaos. High camp, high risk, high reward.
It’s giving range. It’s giving longevity. It’s giving “I’ve won an Oscar, done a rom-com, and now I’m in my unpredictable auteur era.”

Whether she’s stumbling through palace life in Converse or shutting down a boardroom in luxury houses, Hathaway has always nailed the balance of heartfelt and hilarious. And now, with a slate this strong, she’s reminding us why she’s still the main character.

