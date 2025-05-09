5 Reasons To Binge-Watch 'The Royals' This Weekend

Is the rom-com finally making a comeback in Bollywood? Growing up, many of us found comfort in the world of chick flicks and romantic comedies—films where love unfolded through stolen glances, miscommunications, and grand gestures. While the industry drifted toward darker themes and intense dramas for a while, there’s a quiet resurgence of feel-good storytelling and Netflix’s The Royals might just be one of the most enjoyable examples.

Set in a world where tradition and ambition collide, The Royals follows Prince Aviraaj, a young royal navigating his role in a rapidly modernising monarchy, and Sophia, a self-made, confident woman who isn’t easily swayed by titles or charm. Their journey, from clashing ideals to unexpected connection—unfolds with warmth, tension, and plenty of sharp dialogue.

If you’re looking for something fresh but familiar, here are five reasons to binge The Royals this weekend:

1. Ishaan & Bhumi’s Chemistry Is All Fire and Friction

What really stands out is how real the dynamic between Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar feels. Their characters don’t fall for each other overnight—it takes time, conflict, and growth. The show lets them disagree, challenge each other, and slowly build mutual respect. It's a slow burn in the best way, which makes the emotional payoffs more satisfying.

2. Bhumi’s Style Wardrobe Game

Giving Bhumi her fashion flowers! Sophia’s wardrobe in the show isn’t just about fashion, it reflects her personality. From tailored blazers to designer gowns styled with modern details, her look blends professionalism with quiet confidence. Stylist Astha Sharma clearly understood the assignment.

3. The Surprise Cameos Are A Total Treat

Just when you least expect it—boom—their's a familar face on screen walk in and bring all the charisma and eye candy. From supermodels to Bollywood icons, the cameo list is quite long. Won't spoil more for ya!

4. Zeenat Aman’s Comic Timing And Aura

Zeenat Aman’s performance as the queen mother (literally a Mother) serves a quiet drama to the show. She’s not just a figurehead, her character has her own witty and aura. She adds the perfect comic timing and punchlines to the show.

5. The Music? Perfect Addition To Your Playlist

The Royals' soundtrack is a quiet standout. Indie artists RUUH and JOH bring a fresh, soulful energy to the series with tracks like Awaaz and Baadalon Mein, all layered, emotional, and beautifully in sync with the show's mood.