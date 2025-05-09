Off The Rack: Aastha Sharma On Styling The Cast Of 'The Royals'

When it comes to fashion on screen, Aastha Sharma is one of the industry’s most exciting stylists, known for transforming characters through her distinctive sense of style. From bold silhouettes to subtle nods to tradition, her work on The Royals encapsulates her ability to merge modern sensibilities with timeless elegance. Her tryst with the Cannes red carpet and her own styling company is just a little peek into expansive portfolio–there’s so much more to the hustler.

As she gears up for the much-anticipated release, we sat down with Aastha to delve into her creative process, challenges, and the rewarding journey of styling some of the most distinct characters on screen.

Read On:

ELLE: Tell us about your experience working on the sets of Netflix's The Royals.

Aastha Sharma: It was an exhilarating experience, truly. I’ve worked on fashion-forward projects before, but this was different because The Royals is such a unique space. The characters were rich in history, but we also had the opportunity to create something fresh and modern. The show was hectic and chaotic at times, but we had so much fun. Me and my team were completely immersed in it, and that energy really helped us bring it all together. It was all about exploring different personalities, which meant we could push boundaries and come up with something new. Every day was a challenge, but a rewarding one.

ELLE: What were some of the biggest challenges in terms of ideation and sourcing?

Aastha Sharma: The biggest challenge was definitely time. We had a month to prepare for a project of this scale, which is quite tight. And of course, I had a baby at the time—less than a year-old! So, juggling the project and personal life was a task in itself. But, because we were so passionate about the show, we made it work. Another challenge was moving base from Mumbai to Jaipur. Being in a new location without all the usual resources and contacts was tough. But we managed to find our way, and it ended up being a great adventure.

ELLE: If you had to pick one character that was the most fun to work on, who would it be?

Aastha Sharma: Oh, that's tough! There were so many standout characters. From Zeenat Aman’s Majhi Saa to Sakshi Tanwar’s Padmaja, it was such a thrill. Sakshi’s character was a real challenge for us because it was so different from anything we’ve seen her do before. When we first read about Padmaja, we knew we had to get her look just right. It was a series of trials, but bringing her to life was truly special. As for the other characters, they were so contemporary in their style, which really brought their backstories to life. They had a fresh, modern energy, which was fun to create. Honestly, I can’t pick just one—each character was a joy to work on.

ELLE: Given the royal backdrop, how did you approach historical references for costume design?

Aastha Sharma: Initially, when I heard 'The Royals,' I thought, “Oh, this is going to be all about history and tradition." But as I read the script, it completely changed my perspective. Yes, the characters are from royalty, but they are also very modern—very 2024, 2025. So we didn’t lean heavily on historical archives. Instead, we built their looks from scratch, blending tradition with a contemporary flair. Of course, we did incorporate some traditional Rajasthani elements, especially when it came to the ceremonial outfits. For example, when there was a coronation scene, we did our research into how royal families in Rajasthan dress for such occasions. But overall, the looks were designed to feel very present-day, while still reflecting their royal background.

ELLE: Which outfits from the show stood out for you?

Aastha Sharma: Bhumi Pednekar’s character, for instance, is very corporate, very boss-like. Her silhouettes are clean-cut, sharp, and modern. As she enters the royal family’s world, her wardrobe evolves, but it remains true to her—very current, very chic. We used a mix of designers for her, like Falguni & Shane Peacock and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, along with some custom pieces from Nikhil Thampi. For Ishaan’s character, his look is more relaxed, very casual in everyday life, but for his royal persona, we brought in designers like Rohit Bal, Shantanu & Nikhil, and Raghuvendra Rathore—designers who know how to do masculine opulence with clean cuts. It’s a mix of custom designs and high-street finds that really work for his character. So, every outfit tells a story, and that’s what I love about it.

ELLE: What’s the most rewarding part of working on such a grand production?

Aastha Sharma: The most rewarding part has to be working with an incredibly talented team. There were so many people involved, and each one brought something special to the table. From the cinematographer to the directors, producers, and the makeup and hair team, everyone had a hand in creating something truly exceptional. Seeing it all come together and knowing that something you’ve helped shape is going to be seen by the world—that’s an incredible feeling. And of course, seeing your vision come to life on-screen, like watching your 'baby' take shape, is immensely rewarding.

ELLE: Is there a Hollywood show you’d love to work on?

Aastha Sharma: I’d absolutely love to work on The Crown. It’s so elegant, so classic, yet it has this quiet richness that speaks volumes. The fashion on that show is so timeless. Another show I’d love to design for is Emily in Paris—it's a completely different vibe, but the style is relatable, fun, and modern. It’s light-hearted, and the fashion is iconic. Those kinds of shows are where I feel I could really bring something to the table.

ELLE: To round things off, can you sum up your journey to date?

Aastha Sharma: It’s been an incredible ride. Time has flown by so quickly! My journey wasn’t really planned—it kind of happened by accident. After my graduation, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, so I joined a fashion postgrad course with a friend. I started in marketing and merchandising, but it didn’t really resonate with me. Then someone introduced me to styling, and I just fell in love with it. I started interning, working with magazines, and then moved to Mumbai for a short internship with channel V. It was a turning point—I knew I wanted to move here and build my career.

Eventually, I joined a publication, where I worked for two and a half years before branching out into celebrity styling. In 2012, celebrity styling was still quite new, but I got my first clients, then Aishwarya Rai came into the picture, and I had the privilege of working with her for Cannes over eight years. I transitioned into costume styling with Four More Shots Please! in 2017, and that’s where my passion for character-driven design really took off. Now, I even have a wedding styling business, 'The Wedding Style Project,' so it's been a wonderful and diverse journey. I’m excited for what comes next!