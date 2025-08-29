5 Surprising Things Meghan Markle Revealed In The Second Season Of Her Netflix Show

On August 26, Netflix dropped the second season of With Love, Meghan. The eight-part series is back once again, delivering an exclusive insight into the Duchess of Sussex's life - everything from her love of cooking, crafting and gardening. The new season sees Meghan bring on a range of new guests including Chrissy Teigan, Tan France and more. Despite Meghan's preference for keeping her relationship with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex away from the media, she shared several intimate memories from their relationship, as well as what she misses the most about living in the UK.

Below, we reveal the most surprising things that we learned from the second season of the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show.

The 'Proposal Chicken' Didn't Turn Out How Meghan Had Expected

Image Courtesy: Netflix

On the night that Harry proposed, Meghan attempted to cook a roast chicken for the couple to eat for dinner, however, due to an oversight things didn't go quite to plan. 'I made a horrible chicken that night. I mean, truly, truly terrible. So the point is, you can make a terrible chicken, and someone is still going to appreciate the thought,' she shared. 'I was still having a lot of challenges with the conversion of celsius and fahrenheit.'

Harry Said 'I Love You' First, On Their Third Date

Image Courtesy: Netflix

Meghan recounted how the pair's relationship very quickly progressed on their third date whilst on a five-day camping trip in Botswana together.

'You really get to know somebody when you're in a little tent together,' she shared when recounting when Harry first told her that he loved her.

Harry Doesn't Appear On Camera, But He's Still Present

Image Courtesy: Netflix

Much to the disappointment of some fans, Harry does not actually appear onscreen for the entirety of this season, except from very briefly appearing in a photo. Despite this, Meghan shares sweet anecdotesabout the pair and some behind-the-scenes moments offer an intimate glimpse into their life.

Meghan Hates Baking

Image Courtesy: Netflix

Despite With Love, Meghan's focus on cooking, the Duchess of Sussex admitted that she isn't the biggest baking fan due to it being so 'measured'. Instead, she prefers cooking spontaneously.

What Meghan Misses The Most About The UK

Image Courtesy: Netflix

During an episode in which Tan France appears, Meghan shared that what she misses the about the UK is Magic FM radio, to which France responded that it sounds 'like a grandma station.' Unbothered, Meghan laughed the comment off replying, 'I'll be that grandma.'

