11 Crime Thrillers You'll Love If You Adored Netflix's 'Dept. Q'

Fans of Dept. Q will know that there is nothing quite like a chilling detective series that involves haunting cases and plot twists that will leave you thinking about them long the end of an episode. Since its release, the Danish series, which is based on Jussi Adler-Olsen's best selling novels, has raised the bar for slow-burn murder mysteries.

So, if you've already finishing watching all of Netflix's latest crime thriller Dept. Q, and are looking for the next show to watch, then there a number of British crime thrillers and Nordic styled, psychologically charged series for you to add to your to-watch list.

From classic thrillers with dark twists, unconventional storylines and characters such as The Chestnut Man, Line Of Duty and Slow Horses and more, we're certain that you'll love these series just as much as you enjoyed Dept. Q.

1) 'The Chestnut Man'

Given that Dept. Q was based off of a Scandinavian noir, there's a good chance you'll also enjoy The Chestnut Man, a Netflix series of the same genre. Set in Copenhagen, the six part series sees detectives on a mission to bring down a sinister serial killer.

2) 'The Survivors'

New to Netflix and ready to fill your Dept. Q- shaped hole, this story is based on author Jane Harper's book of the same name and circles around a murder in a small Australian town... and how it dredges up long-buried secrets.

3) 'Crow Girl'

Ready to spend a lot of time wondering what on earth is going on? Then 'Crow Girl' is for you. Also adapted from a scandi noir book series, this Paramount Plus series has a detective investigating a series of brutal murders - and follows the effect the case has on her life and those around her. Plus a load more twists we can't even go into... there's a definite plot parallel with Dept Q that we can't reveal for now...

4) 'Deadwater Fell'

A four-part Channel 4 drama so affecting I can still remember watching every scene of the final years later. David Tennant plays a doctor whose wife and children are all killed in a house fire. The shocking twists and turns will stay with you

5) 'Mare of Easttown'

If you're looking for detectives with haunted pasts and thousand mile stares, they don't come any better than Mare. Head detective in a small town Mare has lived in all her life (and was a local sporting hero in High School), her life is complicated enough, before a brutal crime rocks the community - and her own friends and family. A real career-best performance from Winslet, you'll be totally gripped.

6) 'Unforgotten'

Lots of people turn away from 'Unforgotten' as 'another ITV drama' but if you enjoy a series-long hunt for cold-case justice, this British show leads the pack. Nicola Walker is brilliant as the head of a cold-case unit who'll stop at nothing to unearth criminals who think they've got away with murder.

7) 'Broadchurch'

Set in a small coastal town in Dorset that has been scarred by the murder of a young boy, David Tennant and Olivia Colman star as detectives who must solve the case as a wild media frenzy ensues as secrets within the town unravel.

8) 'Line Of Duty'

After refusing to cover up an unauthorised shooting by his own team, DS Steve Arnott is transferred to the Anti-Corruption unit created with the intention of cracking down on corruption within his police force.

9) 'Slow Horses'

Slow Horses sees disgraced MI5 agents expelled to a dead-end department where they are often tasked with boring tasks and cases that are intended to make them want to leave, as a punishment for their failures.

10) 'Happy Valley'

This crime thriller sees police sergeant Catherine Cawood tackle drug wars in a small Yorkshire town while battling her own personal trauma, as she lives with her sister who is recovering heroin addict, and trying to raise her eight-year-old grandson

11) 'Luther'

Idris Elba stars as John Luther, a homicide detective that is an expert in understanding the minds of murderers. Filled with noir, pyschological tension, this series will have you hooked on its intensity.

Read the original article in ELLE USA