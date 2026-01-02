Spoilers below

Way back in 2022, when the Stranger Things season 4 finale landed on Netflix, I wrote that the series had “refused to twist the knife. Yet.” My expectation, then, was that the knife-twisting would have to come eventually—probably in the series finale itself, which, after years of waiting, arrived last night in the form of Season 5, Episode 9, “The Rightside Up”.

Advertisment

But the ending of the Duffer Brothers’ much-beloved, nostalgia-fuelled sci-fi drama was, in fact, a much more heartwarming affair than many fans had anticipated. And depending on your interpretation of its final scenes, you could argue the knife-twisting never, really, happened at all.

In the two-hour-and-eight-minute finale, our Hawkins crew manages to pull off Operation Beanstalk, using Eleven and Kali’s psychic tricks to enter Henry/Vecna’s mind (with Max’s guidance) and halt the approach of a dark planet Dustin has coined The Abyss. From the wormhole we know as the Upside Down, our brave little soldiers climb up The Squawk’s radio tower and up through the slimy, webbed floor of The Abyss. There, they can waltz right up to Henry’s lair, where he’s imprisoned his 12 child vessels—including Mike and Nancy’s little sister, Holly. Although Holly and Co. are physically trapped in Henry’s lair (known as the Pain Tree), they’re also mentally trapped in Henry’s memory-world, which Holly calls Camazotz, so named after a similarly evil world from A Wrinkle in Time.

Having (seemingly) watched Kali die from a gunshot wound—courtesy of Dr Kay’s military goons—in the Upside Down, Eleven bids Hopper a tender farewell, during which she pleads with him to trust her to make the “right choice”. She doesn’t make it obvious what, exactly, this choice will be, but it’s clear she has one of two options: she can become a martyr, ensuring no other psychic children like her are ever created, hunted, and abused; or she can flee Hawkins forever, praying that the scientists and soldiers never catch up to her.

Advertisment

For now, she uses her powers to “jump” up into The Abyss and join her friends for one final boss battle. As it turns out, Henry isn’t the only Big Bad they’ll have to face on the alien planet. In an epic moment that felt like classic Stranger Things, the Party watches in horror as the Pain Tree stretches its limbs, landing each of its “branches” in the sand until it’s clear they’re not branches at all: they’re the long, spider-like legs of the Mind Flayer. But this Mind Flayer is on its home turf, not in the Upside Down, nor is it some psychic apparition. Those teeth and claws are bloodthirsty and real, and the creature shares a powerful mind–body connection with Henry, who (in full Vecna regalia) is hooked up to the beating heart in its chest.

As the Party split up to attack the Mind Flayer’s “weak points” (with Nancy and her machine gun serving as bait), Eleven rips a hole through the Flayer’s guts and plunges into his chest-cavern, where Henry and the 12 kids await. Having spent many a fortnight training for this exact opportunity, Eleven flexes her telekinetic muscles, tearing Henry from his Flayer-vines so the two can duke it out on the creature’s sandy stomach floor. And just when it seems Henry might finally have overpowered his psychic sister, Will the Wise locks in. Using his own newfound “sorcerer” powers, he taps into Henry’s hive mind and freezes his tentacle-arms from sinking their claws into Eleven’s skull.

The momentary pause gives Eleven just enough of a distraction to plunge Henry’s body through one of the Mind Flayer’s bony spikes, piercing the villain like meat on a spit. Its connection with Henry severed—and its limbs toasted to a crisp—the Flayer collapses, its heart shrivelling as it dies.

Still, it’s Joyce Byers who gets to deliver one final killing blow: taking up her axe, she proclaims Henry “fucked with the wrong family”, and she lops his head off… ending the Vecna nightmare for good. The Party rescues the children from their cocoons, and as each of them belches black smoke, they’re freed from both Camazotz and The Abyss.

But the story isn’t over yet. When the friends cross back over from the Upside Down into the Rightside Up, a.k.a. “real” Hawkins, Dr Kay and the military are waiting to ambush their truck. They hold the Party at gunpoint while they search for Eleven, who has seemingly disappeared from their midst.

Alas, her martyr moment has arrived. Mike and Dustin turn to see Eleven standing at the entrance between the Rightside Up and the Upside Down, her feet planted firmly in the UD, where the Party has planted a bomb to send the whole infernal place up in smoke. Her friends—her family, really—scream for her not to sacrifice herself, but it’s only Mike who gets to speak with her directly, inside her mind.

“None of this will ever end, not if I’m still here,” she says. Her implication, of course, is that the government will never stop trying to track her down, no matter how hard she tries to evade them. As we witnessed earlier this season, Dr Kay and her crew want to use Eleven’s blood the way Dr Brenner used Henry’s back at Hawkins Lab: to create more telepathic children (and potentially useful weapons). Eleven can’t allow any more kids to suffer her fate, nor can she permit the chance that a creature like the Mind Flayer might rise again. Mike promises her they’ll find another way, but she asks him to help the others “understand my choice”.

Stitched with flashback scenes from earlier seasons of Stranger Things and soundtracked with Prince’s “Purple Rain”, this moment is one of the finale’s stronger points—an emotional release, and perhaps the closest the finale ever comes to a real knife-twist. “I will always be with you,” she promises, and if episode 8’s final, final moments are to be believed, it’s the truth.

But, first, the sacrifice itself must come. The Hawkins struggle against the soldiers’ grip as they scream for their “El”, but it’s no use: the time bomb winds down, and the resulting explosion whips the wormhole’s exotic matter into a frenzy. And with the ensuing maelstrom of smoke and debris, Eleven disappears.

“The Rightside Up” then takes an 18-month time jump, and we have the genuine pleasure of watching Dustin, Mike, Will, Lucas, and Max graduate from Hawkins High. (Valedictorian Dustin uses his time at the ceremony podium to pull off a prank that would make Eddie Munson proud.) The Duffer Brothers use the episode’s remaining runtime to tie up loose ends, offering each of the characters a bit of closure: Hopper proposes to Joyce, with whom he plans to move to Montauk and become chief of police. Nancy drops out of Emerson College to work at The Boston Herald; Jonathan goes to film school at New York University; Steve becomes a Little League baseball coach and sex-ed teacher in Hawkins (hilarious); and Robin attends Smith College. Together, they commit to visiting one another once a month, meeting up regularly in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, after the graduation celebration, Dustin, Mike, Will, Lucas, and Max are officially cool enough to have merited a party invite, but the friends instead choose to spend one last evening playing Dungeons & Dragons in the Wheeler basement. There, Mike projects an image of their futures: Max and Lucas remain a couple (and go on their movie date); Dustin becomes a college scholar who still regularly hangs out with Steve; Will moves to a big city, where he’s embraced for exactly who he is; and Mike himself becomes a writer.

And as “the storyteller”, he weaves one final tale: that of “the mage”, i.e. Eleven herself. He tells his friends a story—“the real story”—in which Eleven survived the bombing of the Upside Down. Through the allegory of “the mage”, Mike describes how Eleven could not have “used her magic” to sacrifice herself thanks to the “suppression stone” (a.k.a. the “Kryptonite” waves broadcast from the military’s speakers, which prevented El from using her psychic powers). Instead, her “sister”, Kali, survived her gunshot wound long enough to use her own powers “from far away”, creating an illusion in which Eleven appeared to die. This faked death—kept a secret, even from her friends—then allowed Eleven to escape, living a quiet life in Iceland without fear that the government would be looking for her.

“The mage you saw die was not real,” Mike tells his friends. “She was an illusion.”

“How do we know it’s true?” Will asks.

To which Mike replies, “We don’t.”

And yet each member of the Party, in turn, affirms that they “believe”.

What then are we, the audience, meant to “believe”? Is Eleven alive? Or is she dead, and Mike’s theory is simply wishful thinking? There are some definite holes with Mike’s story: for one, how did Eleven enter his mind to talk to him if the Kryptonite speakers prevented her from using her telepathic powers? And how did Kali, bleeding out on the floor for half an hour (at least in episode runtime), survive long enough to create Eleven’s fake-death illusion? And even if El did escape and fake her death, how can she guarantee that no one else will ever learn about her powers, beginning the whole terrible cycle over again? Beyond these plot issues, there’s the overall risk that the fake-death plot will cheapen Eleven’s sacrifice, a common issue when characters die only to—surprise!—pop right back up again.

Mike’s use of the phrase “the real story” seems to imply that Eleven’s survival is, indeed, real. And given Stranger Things’ general approach to the heroes-versus-villains narrative, it would follow that Eleven had managed to triumph over even death itself. Either way, like Mike and his friends, we’ll never know what’s “true”. The Duffer Brothers have made it clear that Eleven’s fate is left purposefully ambiguous, telling Netflix’s Tudum that “she lives on in [the Party’s] hearts, whether that’s real or not”.

In this way, Eleven fulfils her promise: she is indeed “always with” Mike and her friends, alive or dead, in Iceland or somewhere else entirely. The Stranger Things series finale has many flaws, but in the end, it remains true to its essential ethos: the stories we choose to believe—about the world, about ourselves—have the power to shape both.

Finally, the friends close out their last game of Dungeons & Dragons as a new, younger Party takes their place at the Wheelers’ basement table. As Mike watches on, he slowly turns to shut the basement door behind him—ending one story to make room for another.

Read the original article on ELLE USA.