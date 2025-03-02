The Oscar Awards aren’t just about fancy outfits and long speeches—this is Hollywood’s annual chaos convention, and we’ve had front-row seats to some truly unhinged, iconic, and meme-worthy moments. From Ryan Gosling turning the Dolby Theatre into Kenland to that Will Smith slap that broke the internet and the Moonlight/La La Land mix-up that still gives us a face-palm moment, the Academy Awards have been serving drama, history, and viral gold for years.

With the Oscars set to take place in a few hours from now, grab your popcorn (or your Oscars-themed X thread) and take a trip down the years to see the 10 most legendary, pop culture-defining moments.

And the Oscar for Most Iconic Moment of the Decade Goes To…





1. Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock (2022)

During the 94th Academy Awards, presenter Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, referencing G.I. Jane. In response, her husband, Will Smith, walked onto the stage and slapped Rock, then returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth." This shocking incident dominated headlines and discussions for weeks.

2. Ellen DeGeneres' Star-Studded Selfie (2014)

As host of the 86th Academy Awards, Ellen DeGeneres orchestrated a selfie with A-list celebrities including Meryl Streep, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, and Brad Pitt. The photo quickly became one of the most retweeted images on Twitter, exemplifying the power of social media.

3. Leonardo DiCaprio's Long-Awaited Win (2016)

After several nominations, Leonardo DiCaprio won his first Oscar for Best Actor for The Revenant at the 88th Academy Awards. His acceptance speech, which addressed climate change, was widely praised and shared across various platforms.

4. La La Land/Moonlight Best Picture Mix-Up (2017)

In a historic blunder at the 89th Academy Awards, La La Land was mistakenly announced as Best Picture. Midway through the acceptance speeches, it was revealed that Moonlight was the actual winner, leading to confusion and astonishment.

5. Parasite Makes History (2020)

At the 92nd Academy Awards, Bong Joon-ho's Parasite became the first non-English language film to win Best Picture. The South Korean masterpiece also secured awards for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film, totaling four Oscars.

6. CODA Triumphs With A Deaf Cast (2022)

CODA, an acronym for Child of Deaf Adults, won Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards, becoming the first film starring a predominantly-deaf cast to receive this honour. Troy Kotsur's win for Best Supporting Actor marked the first Oscar awarded to a male deaf actor.

7. Chloé Zhao's Directorial Achievement (2021)

Chloé Zhao made history at the 93rd Academy Awards by winning Best Director for Nomadland, making her the second woman and the first woman of colour to receive this accolade. Nomadland also secured Best Picture, and Frances McDormand won Best Actress for her role in the film.

8. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Shallow Performance (2019)

At the 91st Academy Awards, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper delivered an intimate performance of Shallow from A Star Is Born. Their palpable chemistry sparked widespread speculation and became a viral sensation.

9. Halle Berry's Historic Win (2002)

Halle Berry became the first African American woman to win Best Actress for Monster's Ball at the 74th Academy Awards. Her emotional speech highlighted the significance of the moment for women of colour in the industry.

10. Kenergy On Stage (2024)

The act featured Ryan Gosling alongside his co-stars Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Scott Evans, with musical accompaniment by Mark Ronson on bass, Andrew Wyatt on piano, and guitarists Wolfgang Van Halen and Slash. Choreographed by Mandy Moore, the performance drew inspiration from classic Hollywood musicals, paying homage to the Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend sequence from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Busby Berkeley's choreography.