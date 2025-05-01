'Another Simple Favor' Review: Double Chaos, Couture, And Confusion

When A Simple Favor first hit screens in 2018, it felt like the perfect cocktail of murder, mommy blogging, martinis, and mid-century menswear worn by Blake Lively. It had everything: a twisted plot, killer fashion, bisexual chaos, and Anna Kendrick whisper-talking her way through a true crime podcast. Naturally, the internet lost its mind. Six years later (and many rewatch parties) later, Paul Feig returned with a sequel no one really asked for, but we’re not mad. Just... confused. In a good way? Maybe?

Enter Another Simple Favor, a fever dream of mafia weddings, luxury villas, couture coats, and chaotic friendship. This time, Emily (Lively) calls Stephanie (Kendrick) to be her maid of honour, in Italy. For a man, she’s not scamming. Probably. Spoiler: she is. And so begins an adventure involving blackmail, gunshots, secret children, double-crosses, more murder (obviously), and enough plot twists to make Agatha Christie rise from the grave and say, “Okay, that’s a bit much.”

The Plot (or whatever's left of it)

Emily's miraculously out of jail—because, of course, she is—and headed to Capri to marry her long-lost (and ridiculously hot) Italian boyfriend, Dante Versace-something (Michele Morrone). Stephanie, ever the doormat-slash-bestie, gets roped into wedding planning, child-minding, and eventually being an accessory to a crime or twelve. Meanwhile, Henry Golding is back as Sean, her ex-husband, now playing a bitter, barely tolerated third wheel, slurring his way through cocktails and insults.

There's a murder (or two?), a Godfather homage that goes on about 10 minutes too long, and a running subplot involving Allison Janney as Emily’s terrifying Aunt Linda, who might be more mafia than matriarch. Also, there’s a criminally underused but always fabulous Elizabeth Perkins, and Alex Newell, who sings like an angel and stirs the pot like a devil. It’s less of a plot and more of a Pinterest board of “Drama in Dolce & Gabbana,” but sure, let’s roll with it.

Blake Lively Gaslighting Everyone in a Hat—Cinema.

The Chaos And Camp

Feig’s direction swings wildly between Clue, Killing Eve, and The White Lotus, but without ever fully landing in one tone. Is it satire? Is it a spy spoof? Is it just an excuse to dress Blake Lively in towering hats and Sicilian widow-wear? The answer is: yes. And when it works, especially when Kendrick and Lively are trading barbs and trauma bonding, it works. These two have the kind of electric, passive-aggressive chemistry that could power a small city.

But the film also suffers from the classic sequel syndrome: it’s louder, longer, twistier, but ultimately a little hollower. The first movie had a sharp wit underneath all the gloss. This one feels like it's high on limoncello, running in heels, and hoping you won’t notice the plot holes because hey, look at this villa!

The Cast: Fashion And F-bombs

Blake Lively is once again that girl, dry, dangerous, and dressed like a bisexual icon at Milan Fashion Week. Anna Kendrick is delightfully cringe in the best way, still baking cupcakes and gaslighting herself. Henry Golding, drunk and bitter, provides some of the film’s funniest moments, especially when he’s barely holding it together in front of Emily and Stephanie’s murder-glam circus.

Andrew Rannells gets more screen time (finally) as the overly-involved friend, and the new additions, Allison Janney, Elizabeth Perkins, and Michele Morrone, add some delicious drama and local Italian flair, even if they’re mostly used as plot furniture.

But the true star of the film? The wardrobe department. Every outfit screams, “I have secrets and a Swiss bank account.” And we’re here for it.

In Conclusion

Another Simple Favor is the kind of movie you watch with a glass of wine and a group chat blowing up. It’s ridiculous, stylish, and occasionally brilliant, even if it’s trying way too hard to out-twist itself. Is it better than the original? No. But is it still a fun, campy mess you can’t look away from? Absolutely.

Just don’t ask too many questions. The only simple favour you can expect here is hitting play on Prime Video and maybe learning how not to plan a destination wedding.