Anshuka Parwani’s 5 Yoga Moves To Calm Tight Muscles

The modern body is under constant strain. Hours spent hunched over laptops, endless scrolling, high-intensity workouts, and daily commutes all add up — leaving us stiff, sore, and in desperate need of relief. Yoga has quietly reclaimed its place as the antidote, not just for tight muscles but for tired minds too. Among the new wave of wellness experts bringing this ancient practice into everyday life, one name stands out: Anshuka Parwani.

Who Is Anshuka Parwani?

A former pilot turned celebrity yoga instructor, Anshuka Parwani, is the founder of Anshuka Yoga, a Mumbai-based wellness studio known for its personalised, therapeutic approach. With certifications in yoga therapy, restorative practices, and aerial yoga, Parwani has become a trusted name for both beginners and Bollywood’s elite. Her star-studded client list includes Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, but her influence extends well beyond the red carpet. On social media, she shares practical yoga tips, inspiring flows, and wellness philosophies that make yoga feel both aspirational and accessible.

Why Yoga Is Important for Tight Muscles

Modern lifestyles — packed schedules, long commutes, and hours spent hunched over devices — often leave the body stiff and fatigued. This is where the importance of yoga becomes clear. Practising yoga regularly improves circulation, builds flexibility, and eases tension in overworked muscles. More than a physical practice, yoga encourages mindfulness, helping you tune in to your body and release built-up stress. The benefits of yoga go beyond flexibility; it enhances posture, reduces pain, and cultivates a sense of calm, proving that true wellness begins with a balanced body and mind.

Parwani recommends these five yoga poses for targeting tension and creating a daily flow that restores both energy and ease. Here’s your yoga chart for muscle relief:

1. Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Pose)



This gentle spinal warm-up is perfect for loosening tight backs and shoulders. Moving rhythmically between arching and rounding your spine increases mobility and promotes blood flow, making it a great starting point for any yoga session.

2. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Seated Spine Twist)



Twists are excellent for spinal health and detoxification. This pose stretches your shoulders, hips, and neck while encouraging deep breathing, helping to release tightness and stimulate circulation.

3. Supta Kapotasana (Reclining Pigeon Pose)



Hip-opening poses like this are essential for releasing deep-seated tension. By gently stretching the hip flexors and glutes, this pose is ideal for those who sit for long hours or struggle with lower back discomfort.

4. Griva Sanchalana (Neck Stretches)

Tech neck, tension headaches, and poor posture can all benefit from this simple yet effective sequence of neck movements. Slow, mindful stretches here can dramatically improve mobility and relaxation.

5. Don’t Forget: Breathing Is the Real Key

As Parwani stresses, yoga is incomplete without pranayama, or breath control. Conscious breathing enhances every stretch, activates the parasympathetic nervous system, and allows both the mind and body to let go of stress more effectively.

Create Your Own Daily Flow

You don’t need an hour-long session to feel the benefits of yoga. Start with this five-pose sequence, hold each posture for 5–10 breaths, and flow through it at your own pace. Over time, your flexibility will improve, your muscles will feel lighter, and you’ll develop a daily habit that prioritises your well-being.

Yoga is far more than a workout; it’s a mindful practice designed to strengthen your body and soothe your mind. Parwani’s expert-approved sequence offers a perfect entry point for anyone looking to release tension and reconnect with themselves. Whether you’re a complete beginner or a seasoned yogi, theseyoga poses prove that calm is just a breath away.

FAQ's

Who is the founder of Anshuka Yoga?

Anshuka Parwani, a former pilot turned wellness professional, founded Anshuka Yoga. She is renowned for her expertise in yoga therapy and her holistic approach to physical and mental health.

Who is Deepika Padukone's yoga instructor?

Deepika Padukone trains under Parwani, who designs customised yoga routines that focus on strength, flexibility, and mindfulness.

Who is Alia Bhatt's yoga teacher?

Parwani is also Alia Bhatt’s yoga teacher, helping her maintain fitness and overall well-being through tailored yoga practices.

What is the maximum age to do yoga?

There is no maximum age limit for yoga. Parwani believes yoga can be practised by anyone, at any stage of life, with poses easily modified to suit every level.

Also Read:

Yoga Is More Than Just Stretching: Here’s Why You Should Take It Seriously

Here Is Everything You Need To Know For Your Gut Health Glow Up

Matcha Tea Benefits For Metabolism & Healthy Weight Support (And Why We Are Obsessed)