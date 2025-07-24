Are We Old… or Just Grandmacore?

A few days ago, my fellow intern mentioned her back pain, and I—ever the procrastinator—bonded with the physiotherapy appointment I've been postponing for months. As we swapped weekendstories (which were both gloriously uneventful and spent indoors), it hit me: we're old. Not "senior discount" old, but the old where not having a driver's licence is mildly embarrassing. (She doesn't. I do. I just don't use it—but that's a story for another time.)

What Is The Grandmacore Resurgence?

Let's be honest: it really took off during the pandemic. Set to the soundtrack of Folklore and Evermore, an entire generation—tech-native and dopamine-deficient—collectively longed for simpler times. We turned to watercolours, cottagecore Pinterest boards, Studio Ghibli aesthetics and soft hobbies. We lit candles, knitted scarves, baked bread, and read books under blankets. Essentially, we embraced our old souls without relinquishing our youth.

The At-Home Bakeries

For a generation raised on Cooking Mama, Easy Bake Ovens, and recipe reels, are we really surprised we're baking sourdough and making flaky pastries from scratch? It's cheaper than therapy and more delicious than any coping mechanism. Also, the number of treats required to survive a typical workday is... alarming.

Plant Parent Era

In this economy, pets—let alone children—are a luxury. Enter: plants. There's something oddly fulfilling about naming your succulents, admiring your co-worker's chilli plant, or bartering for seeds like we're living in Animal Crossing. Watering hanging pots might just be our love language.

Crocheting Clubs

Sometimes, you just need to switch off your brain, sip some wine, and loop yarn into something soft and adorable. Whether it's a chunky blanket or a granny-square crop top, the tactile joy is unmatched. Plus, the idea of using two tiny daggers to craft something fluffy is kind of iconic. Honestly, the Pinterest-girlies get it.

A Clay-sic Day

Sure, you can buy a tea set, but why do that when you can make one with your own two hands? Pottery sessions, complete with glaze and chaos, are romanticised for good reason. Clumsy and uneven? Absolutely. But it's yours. Hands down the best friend-date.

A Sustainable Thrifting Girlie

We love a deal, but we live for a steal. The joy of discovering the perfect jacket buried under a pile of chaos? Unmatched. A once-loved piece begging for a second chance? Yes, please. The thrill of the find is half the fun, and it's also #sustainable.

Reading Circles

Smut, classics and murder mysteries, we live for these online reading communities. We overanalyse simple sentences like it's a literary sport. Bonus points for sobbing over lines we had no business relating to.

Turns out, becoming your grandmother is the softest rebellion. We're choosing cosiness, community, and creating with our hands. And honestly? It's the most wholesome mid-life crisis we've ever had.