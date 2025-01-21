Milan Fashion Week: Best Street Style Looks From Outside The Menswear Shows

And just like that... the first fashion week of 2025 has arrived. Hot off the heels of the new year are the Milan Fashion Week shows presenting the AW25 menswear collections, with brands like Prada, Armani and Dolce & Gabbana on the schedule. Sure, there's much to glean from what's trending on the catwalk for our own wardrobes, but the offer is much richer for right here, right now with what's happening outdoors. Street style is back and there's a lot to take in.

From the stylish Milanese set to the fashion editors jetted in for a short, sharp visit, the trends that will go on to define 2025 are being presented here first along the Italian fashion capital's rather damp strade. Some have kept it top-to-toe for one singular designer whereas others have mixed things up so much so that odd shoes have even been spotted and, dare we say it, convincingly so. So, while we more than appreciate what's happening for the guys on the catwalk, it's the women attending the shows that are giving us the style inspiration we need to take on winter dressing with aplomb right now.

Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W '25

1. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

An old favourite done a new way makes for a stylish shake-up, like a classic Aran jumper in Yves Klein blue.

2. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

More proof that a classic pair of jeans never goes out of style.

3. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

Clever details like pinstripe jeans elevate a simple outfit combination.



4. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

White accessories make for a surprising, but valuable, winter wardrobe player.

5. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

Classic tailoring doubles in impact when worn layered.

6. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

A clash in textures is a fail-safe head-turning trick favoured by seasoned showgoers.

7. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

Immaculate execution played out in two different colourways.

8. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

Proof that no one formula works for every street-style star.

9. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

Functional trainers continue to be a fashion girl's favourite sneakers.

10. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

A great coat - and sunglasses - will never go out of style.

11. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

In January, slouchy knitwear is always the answer. Note this colour combination and pay close attention to the socks, too.

12. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

Returning to one's personal archive (Prada SS14 in ADR's case) is the latest fashion flex favoured by the style crowd.

13. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

An all-black background allows this Prada coat to sing.

14. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

A great padded coat is not just for winter walks through the local park. Take yours for a spin with a pencil skirt and pointed pumps.

15. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

The oversized blazer trend shows no sign of slipping away. And the same goes for Margiela Tabis, in whatever form.

16. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

A trench coat feels best at home when worn with a colour palette that leans into its autumn-like hue.

17. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

Bright-coloured knits are a sure way to lift the spirits.

18. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

A voluminous pair of trousers with a natty jacket makes for an easy outfit proposition. Sky-high heels are optional.

19. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

Pink feels at its most peppy when set against January's obligatory dreary skies.

20. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

Intricate details go the distance when it comes to standout outerwear.

21. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

A voluminous winter coat not only makes a statement but allows for plenty of layers under.

22. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

Make the most of winter's cool temperatures by layering knitwear in interesting new ways.

23. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

A clever palette offers louche silhouettes a sharp execution.

24. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

Some things never change: the fashion still set loves an oversized coat.

25. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

How to do the bonnet the Milanese way.



26. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

Can you? Would you? Will you try a mix-match shoe combination this season?

27. Milan Fashion Week Menswear Street Style A/W 25

An oversized menswear-style jacket offers the right amount of confident fashion discourse.

