August Slipped Away, Let's Talk About The September Air

There’s something about September that feels like a collective deep breath. The days are still warm, but the evenings start to hint at the shift — air that smells faintly of rain-soaked earth and leaves ready to turn golden. And for me, this change always begins with a rewatch of Gilmore Girls.

I’m not the millennial who grew up with Rory and Lorelai Gilmore. I discovered Stars Hollow during the lockdown, a time when the world outside felt uncertain and quiet. Since then, this season has become inseparable from the sound of their fast-paced banter and endless cups of coffee. Every September, I find myself back in that cosy small town, where fall seems to last forever and everything is tinted in soft oranges and browns.

The last quarter has that kind of nostalgia baked into it. It’s the month where we chase productivity while craving comfort — classic Virgo season energy. It’s baking for no reason other than the smell of cinnamon filling the kitchen. It’s dusting off half-read books, pulling out warmer blankets, and maybe even starting to journal again because you feel a little more ready to sit with your thoughts.

And if you’re wondering how to really embrace the September air, here are a few simple rituals to ease into the season (of course, I came here with pointers keeping the Virgo energy alive throughout):

Rewatch a comfort show and let the familiarity set the tone. If you were to ask me, I would suggest shows that capture the essence of the coming quarter, such as the infamous Gilmore Girls, OG Gossip Girl, The Vampire Diaries, or A Discovery of Witches. You cannot skip Twilight.

Bake something (even if you can’t), think cinnamon rolls, chocolate cakes, brookies or even a simple banana bread that fills the home with warmth.

Take a twilight walk, while listening to 'Tis the damn season by Taylor Swift, and notice how the sky looks softer, how the air feels different, and how there’s festive lights literally EVERYWHERE.

Start a cosy read or pick up a book you once left unfinished, I know all your books from the shelf are staring at you.

Lean into granny rituals — light a candle or attend a candle-making workshop, tidy your space, crochet something, or put up fairy lights as the festive season approaches.

Last but not least, start taking the therapy sessions you have been telling yourself to.

Because it isn’t just another month; it’s the beginning of a slower, more reflective rhythm. The earthy air seems to whisper, 'Slow down, savour this.' So, as August slips away, September asks us to find warmth in rewatching shows, in small rituals, and in walks under softer skies. To lean into the familiar, grounding feeling of the coming quarter — the season that holds both endings and fresh beginnings.

Maybe that’s what September really is: a reminder that even as the year winds down, there’s still time to cosy up, to reset, and to hold space for the little joys that carry us through.

