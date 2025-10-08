Beyond the Cage: 'The Smashing Machine' Shows The Man Behind The Muscle

I’ll admit it upfront, I’m not a sports film person. My knowledge of the UFC begins and ends with that one Friendssubplot where Monica Geller dates a billionaire who dreams of becoming the Ultimate Fighting Champion. So, when PVR INOX Pictures invited me to an early screening of The Smashing Machine, I expected a testosterone-fuelled chronicle of cage fights and muscle montages. What I got instead was a deeply human, almost tender film about fragility — one that lingers long after the final bell rings.



Directed by Benny Safdie, best known for crafting chaotic, emotionally charged worlds (Uncut Gems, Good Time), the film is a masterclass in atmosphere. Safdie captures not just the adrenaline of the sport, but the exhaustion, the quiet despair, and the blurry line between passion and self-destruction. Every frame feels intentional — intimate even when brutal, cinematic even when stripped of glamour.



At the heart of it all is Dwayne Johnson, almost unrecognisable as Mark Kerr — both physically and emotionally. Gone is the crowd-pleasing charisma we associate with “The Rock.” Here, Johnson delivers something raw and painfully sincere. He embodies Kerr with a vulnerability that’s unsettling to watch, a man torn between his love for the sport and the way it’s slowly consuming him. It’s easily his best performance to date, and perhaps the one that will finally silence those who’ve ever doubted his depth as an actor.



Emily Blunt, as Dawn, grounds the film with quiet strength. Her portrayal doesn’t rely on loud drama but on the ache of endurance — the kind of love that tries to hold together something that’s constantly breaking apart. Through her, we see the other side of fame and obsession: the waiting, the misunderstandings, the invisible sacrifices. The chemistry between Blunt and Johnson is charged yet heartbreakingly restrained — a reminder that love, like fighting, has its limits.

What surprised me most was how The Smashing Machine isn’t really about winning or losing. It’s about identity — about what happens when the one thing that defines you starts to destroy you. There are fights, yes, and they’re shot with bone-rattling realism. But the true battles play out in hotel rooms, in silence, in glances exchanged across a dinner table.



The production design is gritty yet immersive — you can almost smell the sweat and adrenaline, but also the loneliness that trails behind. The music amplifies the emotional undercurrent rather than overpowering it, creating a rhythm that mirrors Kerr’s own internal chaos.

By the time the credits rolled, I realised it isn’t a film about sport at all. It’s about what happens when the world only loves you for your strength — and you start to forget who you are without it.

Even if you’ve never watched a UFC fight in your life (guilty), this film will pull you in — not with spectacle, but with sincerity.

