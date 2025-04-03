Brews Meet Beats: How Coffee Raves Are Redefining Ways Of Socialising

On a lazy weekend, while mindlessly doom-scrolling through Instagram, I stumbled upon a video where Tanishq Gaikwad aka DJ Tanishq was spinning beats–not at a club, but at a cafe. And here’s the kicker: instead of cocktails and shots, people were vibing to the music with fresh brews by his console. One would expect something like that to take off in Mumbai, Delhi or Bengaluru but this coffee rave was happening at Corridor Seven Coffee Roasters in Nagpur.

I had seen similar videos of such gigs in Amsterdam, Los Angeles and Paris. Even Mumbai had its own take on the trend last year with Kitchen Rave by The Baykery, which blended electronica with munchies. However, I was surprised and intrigued to see one of the first full-fledged coffee raves in India. “I was just bored with the nightlife and wanted to do something different,” Tanishq shares. “The idea of bringing coffee and music together actually came when my best friend was tired of my usual shows and kept pushing me to try something new. The regular club shows we were doing felt repetitive. That’s why we decided to try something else. Coffee is something I love, and I wanted to share that with my audience, but it wasn’t possible in the nightlife scene. So, we took it to coffee shops instead.”

Like any other social media trend, coffee raves took off and expanded to other cities with cafes in Mumbai and Hyderabad, among others having their own caffeine-fuelled dance parties and meet-ups. In fact, Tanishq started his More Coffee, More Rave tour across India after his first gig at Nagpur got sold out. Goodbye, alcohol? Well, maybe.

Coffee Raves: A New Way Of Socialising

“A café or coffee rave is about energy, connection, and authenticity,” shares Vidur Mayor, founder of Gurugram-based FES Café, the first cafe to bring the coffee rave experience to the city. “It’s not about excess or partying till you drop—it’s about enjoying great music, meeting like-minded people, and being part of something new. Imagine walking into a space that’s buzzing with music and conversation but still feels comfortable and welcoming. That’s the essence of a café rave.”

Unlike your regular clubbing scene, cafe raves feature house and Afro music. “No Bollywood tracks—just a deep focus on sound and vibe. There’s no alcohol, no artificial highs,” adds Tanishq. “It’s a great gig for people who can’t party after 6, for younger audiences, for introverts who might not feel comfortable in a nightclub—it’s really for all ages and all kinds of people, without discrimination.”

What Made People Get On Board With Coffee Raves

While the concept isn’t new—music-driven café culture thrives globally—it’s hitting differently in India. “When we saw how younger generations, particularly Gen Z and millennials, were gravitating toward experiences that prioritise connection and creativity over alcohol-centered nightlife, the café rave became a natural next step. It was non-negotiable for us to bring this trend to life because it aligns so perfectly with who we are,” shares Mayor.

Kareena Bulchandani, founder of Mumbai-based cafe, Mokai, which hosted its first coffee rave in January, believes the shift is linked to changing drinking habits. “It has a lot to do with how alcohol is on a massive decline and the newer generation prefers maintaining a healthy lifestyle and not falling for hangovers - which is why we even thought to introduce sober shots like matcha, turmeric ginger, espresso on the house,” she shares. “Everyone loved the fact that they could also enjoy the vibe with food too because we did keep a few tables for guests,” she adds. At Mokai’s coffee rave, DJ Tanishq once again took over the decks while the crowd sipped on iced matcha and tiramisu lattes.

Long-Term Movement Or Just A Fad?

So is the coffee rave scene here to stay? “I’m not sure it will have long-term momentum, but I do think it has opened doors for exploring gigs outside of traditional nightlife,” Tanishq admits. “People will start experimenting with new formats and venues beyond clubs. Also, I wasn’t the first to do this—coffee raves existed before me—I just got lucky, and things took off when one of our reels went viral overnight. We had no initial plans to make this a full-fledged tour, but after that video blew up, we got calls from Zomato and Swiggy wanting to take it nationwide. That’s when we decided to go for it,” shares Tanishq.

Bulchandani sees it as a niche trend rather than a permanent shift. “I don’t think this trend is here to stay for years, a lot of people like cafes as is - it’s like their second home, they like to come to get away from the city’s hustle and bustle but if this keeps happening frequently, you tend to lose on your regulars. So even though once in a while is a charm, this trend could blur out in a couple of years.”

Mayor, on the other hand, believes coffee raves signal a deeper cultural shift. “This isn’t just a trend; it’s a shift in how we think about socialising. Younger generations are leading the way, choosing wellness, creativity, and authenticity over outdated norms. Café raves tap into exactly what people are looking for—a chance to connect, enjoy great music, and be part of something that feels fresh and meaningful. As the concept evolves—with more localised elements and diverse music styles—it can become a lasting part of India’s cultural fabric.”





Also Read:

Glamping: Why It's A Perfect Millennial Escape!

