BTS' Namjoon At 31: The Poet Who Redefined What It Means To Be An Idol

Some artists don’t just make music, they make universes you want to be pulled into. Their albums play on loop not because they’re catchy background noise, but because they demand to be heard again and again. Kim Namjoon, aka RM of BTS, is one of those rare creators. At 31, the rapper, songwriter, leader and thinker stands as proof that artistry is not about spectacle alone—it’s about sincerity, depth, and the courage to evolve in public.

RM’s New Era: Right Place, Wrong Person

After the contemplative Indigo (2022), his tender farewell to his twenties, Namjoon returned in 2024 with his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. Eleven tracks, 35 minutes, and a soundscape unlike anything he or BTS had done before. The album made to every best album list across globe. If Indigo was a warm, lived-in journal, Right Place, Wrong Person was a fragmented mirror: psychedelic, jagged, and unafraid of dissonance.

The record was steeped in influences, from the hazy layers of alternative rock to the raw edges of old-school hip hop, from the elegance of progressive jazz to the elasticity of modern R&B. You can hear the echoes of Frank Ocean, Tyler, the Creator, even Thom Yorke, but the voice is distinctly Namjoon’s—restless, experimental and searching.

Songs like Nuts and Out of Love bleed seamlessly into one another, creating a trance-like rhythm that rewards slow listening. Domodachi (with Little Simz) and Around the World in a Day (featuring Moses Sumney) expand the album’s vocabulary, weaving in collaboration without ever diluting Namjoon’s core. On Groin, he confronts unfair criticism with rock-rap defiance, while Heaven delivers indie rhythms that feel both melancholic and liberating.

The outlier-turned-highlight is LOST!, a fast-paced pop gem that transforms existential chaos into something weirdly joyful, with a music video that is part surreal art piece, part playful spectacle. And then there’s Come Back to Me, the gentle acoustic closer that blossoms into an indie-pop anthem. It feels like a thesis statement: that life is cyclical, pain inevitable, but beauty eternal.

This is not an album built for virality. It is a work of healing, reflection and provocation, a record made for listeners willing to sit with discomfort until it turns into clarity. It’s bold, uncompromising, and a clear sign that RM doesn’t just want to be part of music trends; he wants to bend them.

Beyond Music: The Art of Namjooning

Of course, to speak of Namjoon is to speak of Namjooning, a term coined by fans to describe his way of living. It’s about visiting museums, reading voraciously, wandering riversides, and nurturing self-care with intention. In an industry obsessed with speed and spectacle, Namjoon reminds us that quiet is also radical.

His love affair with art began almost accidentally, out of boredom, as he revealed in Intersections: The Art Basel Podcast. But it has since grown into a profound relationship that shapes not just his identity but that of his fandom. His frequent museum visits spark tourism trails; his Instagram posts with sculptures and canvases inspire ARMY to rediscover culture in their own cities.

His donations to Korea’s National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art have helped reprint rare art books for public schools and libraries. In essence, he has democratised art access in a country where culture is often gatekept.

A Literary Influencer Before BookTok

Namjoon’s bookshelves are as eclectic as his discography. Fiction, philosophy, poetry, self-help, his reading list spans centuries and genres. When he recommended Cho Nam-Joo’s Kim Ji-young, Born 1982, a searing feminist novel, he was met with backlash from conservative circles in Korea. But his quiet insistence on continuing to read, recommend and learn from feminist works has cemented him as a cultural disruptor who chooses accountability over comfort.

So influential are his reading habits that Barnes & Noble in the U.S. dedicated a section to his picks during his birthday week in 2022. BookTubers and critics alike have binged their way through his recommendations, with many noting the intelligence and empathy his taste reflects. As one reviewer put it: “RM has this incredible TASTE… Please accept this video as my official application to join the BTS ARMY.” His curation has, quite literally, sold out classics and contemporary works alike.

The Feminist Leader K-pop Needed

Namjoon’s growth is not just artistic but social. Early BTS tracks drew criticism for objectifying women, a pitfall common in pop culture. But instead of deflecting, Namjoon admitted his complicity, educated himself, and took action. Today, BTS run lyrics past feminist academics to avoid perpetuating harmful stereotypes—a rare act of humility in an industry built on perfectionism.

His endorsement of Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 wasn’t just a book recommendation—it was a political stance. And his UN speech during BTS’s Love Myself campaign remains one of the most poignant moments in modern pop history: a young Korean man standing on the global stage, telling millions to “speak yourself.”

RM x Bottega Veneta: Fashion as Quiet Power

When luxury fashion houses look for ambassadors, they often chase spectacle, logos splashed across billboards, runway looks designed to dominate headlines. But Namjoon has never been about loudness. His appointment as Bottega Veneta’s first celebrity ambassador felt less like a marketing move and more like destiny.

Bottega’s philosophy—“When your own initials are enough”—could have been written for him. In a world saturated with showy branding, both RM and Bottega champion subtlety. His preference for clean tailoring, muted palettes and textured layers reflects the maison’s commitment to quiet luxury. Where other idols lean into maximalist styling, Namjoon carries an intellectual refinement that makes even the simplest knit or leather tote feel profound.

In campaign imagery and editorial shoots, he doesn’t just wear Bottega; he seems to belong to its universe of thoughtful elegance. His style evolution, from streetwear-heavy beginnings to this new era of pared-back, grown-up sophistication, mirrors his own artistic journey. RM doesn’t need clothes that shout; like his music, his wardrobe speaks in subtleties. And that is exactly why, in a sea of luxury partnerships, his with Bottega Veneta stands apart.

So here’s to Kim Namjoon, the poet, the leader, the quiet revolutionary. Happy birthday to the man who continues to build worlds for us to live in, one song, one page, one moment at a time.

