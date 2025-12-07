Cuffing Season Is Here To Test Your Willpower, But Sliding Into Your Ex’s DMs Won’t Keep You Warm

The temperatures are dipping, the sun disappears earlier every day, and suddenly it’s cuffing season! Blankets feel warmer, hot drinks taste sweeter, and those cosy holiday movies are basically public-service announcements designed to make you crave romantic validation. It is the season when even the most emotionally stable people begin to romanticise the idea of someone around, someone warm, someone familiar. And unfortunately, ‘someone familiar’ often translates to the dreadful ex.

The thing about cuffing season is that it convinces you your needs are urgent. The psychological thirst hits differently when the nights stretch longer and the world feels quieter. You look at Jude Law or Hugh Grant being adorable on screen and suddenly nostalgia begins rewriting history with alarming enthusiasm. You start remembering the good moments with your ex, which is convenient because your brain politely skips over the chaos, the arguments, the ick, and the reason you left in the first place.

This is how cuffing season works. It thrives on the illusion of scarcity. When everything feels colder and slower, the mind starts searching for shortcuts to comfort. Going back to an ex, in this moment, feels like a shortcut. It offers familiarity without effort. The problem is that it also offers heartbreak without warning. Because what you are really doing is slipping into a seasonal arrangement that won’t survive the first warm day of spring.

Holiday aesthetics trick people into believing they need romance to feel complete. But the desire is often less about love and more about community, warmth, and connection. Winter slows everyone down and the lack of vibrant social energy makes people crave closeness. That craving is real, yes, but an ex is not the solution for it. They do not magically become more compatible because the temperature dropped. The cold weather does not heal old wounds. It just makes them look less visible until the sun returns.

The issue with texting an ex during cuffing season is that it creates a temporary high. It feels thrilling for a moment and then quietly turns into emotional chaos. You might glide through winter feeling mildly soothed, but when summer comes you will be stuck reprocessing the same heartbreak you worked so hard to move past. No one wants to spend hot girl summer doing emotional recycling.

So resist the holiday-induced hallucination. Do not text them. Do not reply to that “how have you been” message that suddenly appears every December like clockwork. Do not fall for the emotional nostalgia that pops up the moment the thermostat dips.

There are far healthier ways to handle the winter blues. Pick up a hobby that keeps your mind busy and your heart unbothered. Learn baking and become that person who casually shows up with perfect brownies that make everyone else feel untalented. Host themed friend nights and reclaim winter as a communal season instead of a romantic trap. Rediscover books, revisit old films, or deep dive into new ones. And remember that Jude Law will never break your heart and is always available at the click of a button.

Cuffing season can make anyone feel dramatic or impulsive, but you deserve something more intentional than seasonal affection. Real connection is not confined to the cold months. It lasts across weather, moods, and the inevitable chaos of life. A recycled situationship rarely does.

Stay warm. Stay sane. Stay away from your ex.

