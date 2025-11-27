Dancing With The Stars 2025: The Finale Recap You Need

We blinked, and Dancing with the Stars Season 34 erupted into a confetti-storm of sequins and sentiment. The finale delivered exactly what fans crave: a clash of finalists who had improved week after week, a parade of return performances, and a last-round freestyle showdown that felt like fireworks in motion.

When the dust settled, the title and the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy landed in the hands of 21-year-old Australian conservationist Robert Irwin and his seasoned pro partner Witney Carson. Steady growth, heart-on-sleeve storytelling, and endearing earnestness that ultimately won judges and audiences to his side.

Who Won?

With families echoing in the back, Robert’s victory carried a special dramatic twist: his older sister Bindi Irwin won the show nearly a decade earlier. The finale felt like a cinematic callback, as if the ballroom itself had become part of the Irwin family’s story.

Where Bindi dazzled with emotion and charm in her season, Robert carved out a journey defined by determination, technique, braver-than-expected performances, and one late-season rib injury that could have slowed him down, but never broke the momentum.

The finale required couples to execute multiple routines: a judge-selected dance revisited from earlier in the season, a lightning-round “instant dance,” and a freestyle where competitors could throw out the rulebook and go big. Robert and Witney did exactly that, delivering a finale routine that wasn’t just technically strong, but emotionally warm and incredibly fun.

The Big Contenders

Of course, a competition is only as thrilling as its contenders, and Season 34 had plenty.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa were persistent powerhouses — athletic, explosive, and unapologetically confident. Their finale freestyle, a kinetic performance set to “Motivation,” even featured Normani herself popping into the number, pushing their routine from impressive to unforgettable.

Then there was Alix Earle and Val — internet sensation turned dance-floor risk-taker. Each week she stepped out with spirited performances that blended personality and guts, showing that charm and confidence can be as compelling as precision.

Meanwhile, Dylan Efron and Elaine Hendrix brought polish and theatre to the floor, with numbers that often felt like short films — full of character and subtle wit.

Performances We’ll Still Be Talking About

One of the most electric routines of the night came from Chiles and Sosa — a fever-pitch performance that seemed to bend the boundaries of choreography and athleticism. It was punchy, rhythmic, and pure showbiz.

Robert and Witney’s winning finale dance, by contrast, felt warm and celebratory — the kind of routine that makes people root for someone, not just at someone. It reflected growth, not just flash.

Season 34 will be remembered as a season of evolution — contestants who dug in and got better, week by week. It produced highlight-reel moments, surprising exits, impressive celebrity-guest appearances, and in the end, a crowning that just felt right.

Robert Irwin entered the ballroom as a wildlife ambassador — soft-spoken, outdoorsy, affable. He left as a full-fledged performer, a fan favourite, and the latest name etched into Mirrorball lore. The legacy continues, and the Irwins now officially hold ballroom royalty status.