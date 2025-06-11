Ed Sheeran x Arijit Singh To Diljit Dosanjh x Jackson Wang: The Hottest Music Mashups We've Loved!

Just a couple of months ago, Ed Sheeran was in India, performing to a packed audience, clicking selfies with Bollywood’s finest, and sipping chai with Shah Rukh Khan. What no one saw coming was the quiet buildup to a collaboration that dropped just this week: Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh, two artists known for turning vulnerability into art, joining forces for a new song, ‘Sapphire.’ It’s tender, textured, and unexpectedly seamless. A cross-cultural duet that simply feels like a song sung in two emotional languages.

It’s not the first time Indian and international artists have collided creatively, and it’s certainly not the last. Over the years, we’ve seen pop icons, K-pop stars, Latin heartthrobs, and American rappers link up with homegrown talent, creating tracks that sit comfortably on global playlists. Some became chart-toppers, others stayed cult favourites, but all of them made one thing clear: music doesn’t need translation, just connection.

Here’s a rundown of the global musical pairings we didn’t know we needed until they arrived.

Ed Sheeran x Arijit Singh—‘Sapphire’

Sheeran’s signature introspection meets Arijit Singh’s emotional grit in this duet that feels surprisingly effortless. Singh doesn’t just ‘feature’ on the track; he lives in it. His Hindi verses blend so naturally with Ed’s acoustic melancholy that Sapphire ends up sounding like a conversation between two souls who’ve never met but somehow understand each other perfectly. There's going to be a Punjabi version of this song, and I cannot wait for it to be released!

Diljit Dosanjh x Jackson Wang—‘BUCK’

This one doesn’t play by the rules. Punjabi pop star Diljit Dosanjh and K-pop idol Jackson Wang created a track that’s equal parts swagger and style. BUCK is less about East meeting West and more about artists being completely themselves across cultures, beats, and languages. With visuals that look like they belong in a high-fashion editorial and a hook that refuses to leave your head, this track is all power and personality.

Diljit Dosanjh x Sia—‘Hass Hass (Remix)’

The original Hass Hass already had enough charisma to light up a dance floor (It is one of my most favourite songs!). But enter Sia, and it suddenly becomes a global celebration. Her signature vocal riffs bring a new, soaring dimension to Diljit’s unapologetic energy. The result? A remix that feels like a spontaneous rooftop party with international guest stars. Unexpected, yes. Unnecessary? Absolutely not.

Vishal-Shekhar x Akon—‘Chammak Challo’

This one was ahead of its time. Back in 2011, getting Akon to sing in Hindi for a Shah Rukh Khan movie wasn’t just bold; it was game-changing. Chammak Challo was Bollywood going global in every sense, and Akon’s unexpectedly perfect pronunciation had everyone doing a double-take. Over a decade later, it’s still a staple at weddings, sangeets, and nostalgia playlists for good reason.

King x Nick Jonas—‘Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)’

A heartbreak anthem gets a dreamy, cross-cultural makeover. King’s Maan Meri Jaan was already a viral hit, but the Afterlife version with Nick Jonas added a soft western layer to the track’s raw emotion. Jonas singing in Hindi is a moment in itself, and somehow, the fusion works without trying too hard. It’s romantic, radio-friendly, and surprisingly repeat-worthy.

Sunidhi Chauhan x Enrique Iglesias—‘Heartbeat’ (Euphoria)

Before collabs became the norm, this one quietly slipped through as part of Enrique’s Euphoria album. Sunidhi’s fierce, full-bodied voice brought a depth to Heartbeat that turned it from a whispery ballad into something a little more urgent. It’s a forgotten gem that deserves to be rediscovered, especially if you like your pop with a side of vocal power.

Priyanka Chopra x Pitbull—‘Exotic’

Before she was a global film star and producer, Priyanka Chopra gave pop stardom a shot with Exotic, featuring none other than Pitbull. It was a summer anthem tailor-made for clubs and poolside playlists, with Hindi-English lyrics and Pitbull doing his signature ‘Dale!’ It may not have aged like fine wine, but it definitely marked a moment in the East-meets-West pop experiment timeline.

Guru Randhawa x French Montana—‘Vibe’

This track leaned into slick production and radio polish. Guru Randhawa and French Montana teamed up for Vibe, a smooth, mid-tempo track that felt more like a flex than a dance number. It didn’t make waves like some of the others on this list, but it quietly underlined just how fluent Indian pop has become in the language of global R&B and hip-hop aesthetics.

Ed Sheeran x Armaan Malik—‘2Step’ (India Edition)

Before Sapphire and Arijit Singh made headlines, Ed Sheeran had already tapped into the Indian pop scene with Armaan Malik for a special India remix of 2Step. Released in 2022, the track blended Armaan’s silky vocals with Ed’s signature rhythmic storytelling. Malik didn’t just drop in for a verse; he brought his lyrics, melody, and style, creating a version that felt distinctively desi without straying from Ed’s core. It’s breezy, vibrant, and a low-key milestone for Indian pop artists on global platforms. More recently, the two have been spotted in studios and on social media, hinting at deeper musical conversations. Whether it’s another single or a full-fledged duet, this is a musical friendship worth watching.

Cross-continental collaborations aren’t just musical gimmicks anymore; they’re reflections of a world that’s listening wider, feeling deeper, and dancing to the same beat, regardless of passport. These pairings aren’t about chasing virality; they’re about chemistry. And as artists continue to find each other across oceans and genres, our playlists are all the better for it.

Let the collabs keep coming. We’re listening.