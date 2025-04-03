ELLE Exclusive: Jason Momoa Gets Real About His Role In 'A Minecraft Movie'

Jason Momoa is one of those rare Hollywood stars who manages to be both larger-than-life and incredibly down-to-earth at the same time. Yeah it's not regular to spot a muscular hunk who wears a pink Fendi scrunhie on his hand. Whether he’s wielding a trident as Aquaman or riding a horse through the post-apocalyptic world of See, Momoa’s undeniable charm, rugged persona, and effortless humour have made him a fan favourite. Now, he’s stepping into a completely new world, the pixelated universe of Minecraft and he’s bringing his signature energy along for the ride.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, A Minecraft Movie marks the first-ever live-action adaptation of the world’s best-selling video game. Directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre), the film follows four unlikely heroes, Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers), and Dawn (Brooks), who find themselves transported into the Overworld of Minecraft. To return home, they must embrace their creativity, face off against menacing Piglins and Zombies, and rely on the expertise of legendary crafter Steve (played by Jack Black).

Momoa on Playing Garrett: “A Bit of a Loser”

Momoa plays Garrett Garrison, a former gaming prodigy whose prime was back in the ‘80s. Once crowned “Gamer of the Year” in 1989, Garrett now owns a game shop and clings to past glories that no one else remembers. A self-proclaimed lone wolf, he’s convinced he’s got it all figured out—until Minecraft forces him to rethink everything.

"Garrett is a bit of a loser," Momoa candidly admits. "He found fame at a very young age, and he's just stayed stuck in that time. When we meet him in the film, he's this burnout, but he's got a kind heart. He just covers it up with arrogance and what he thinks is charm. He thinks he's this tough, macho guy who's a loner, but really, he wants to be with someone, he wants to be a part of a pack, and he finds his pack in this movie."

Garrett’s journey is one of self-discovery, growth, and unexpected camaraderie. “He’s always been taking care of himself, and now, for the first time, he’s taking care of other people and in return, they’re taking care of him. It’s what we all want, you know? Someone who loves us, and we love them back. And he opens his heart, and it changes him for the better.”

A Comedy with Heart

While A Minecraft Movie is packed with humour and adventure, Momoa emphasises the emotional depth of the story. "Garrett finds out a lot about himself," he explains. "He's been selfish and has always done things for himself, and he ends up going too far at a pivotal moment in the story. There's a lot of heartfelt moments that come through within this comedy and this awesome, beautiful world."

One of the film’s key dynamics is Garrett’s relationship with Steve, played by Jack Black. “I think Garrett and Steve are very much alike, and there’s a little stiff competition between them,” Momoa shares. “But he finds a kindred soul in Steve and in Henry too. By the end of this movie, it’s almost as though Garrett has been through therapy. He goes through a lot, and you get to see a bunch of different sides of him.”

Bringing Minecraft to the Big Screen

With a vibrant mix of action, comedy, and heartfelt moments, A Minecraft Movie promises to be an exciting experience for both die-hard fans of the game and newcomers alike. Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures present the film in association with Vertigo Entertainment, On The Roam, and Mojang Studios.

The highly anticipated film is set to release exclusively in cinemas in 3D and IMAX 3D in India on April 4, 2025, in English and Hindi. Whether you're a Minecraft veteran or just looking for a fun, adventurous ride, this is one cinematic journey you won’t want to miss.