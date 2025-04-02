Hottest Movies And Shows To Watch This April

April showers might bring flowers, but they also bring an absolute downpour of unmissable entertainment. This month, the screen is set for a thrilling mix of action-packed blockbusters, spine-chilling thrillers, laugh-out-loud comedies, and heart-wrenching dramas. Whether you're eager to reunite with old favourites (Doctor Who, The Last of Us, You) or dive into gripping new stories (The Bondsman, A Real Pain), there’s plenty to keep you glued to your screens.

So, clear your schedule, grab your popcorn, and let’s dive into the biggest releases of the month.

Binge On

Jewel Thief



Heists are always thrilling, but add Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat to the mix, and you’ve got something extra slick. Jewel Thief is all about deception, danger, and high-stakes suspense, perfect for fans of crime dramas that keep you guessing until the very last moment.

Coming on Netflix on 25 April

The Bondsman



A bounty hunter from the afterlife? Yes, you read that right. Kevin Bacon stars in this supernatural crime thriller that mixes mystery with a touch of the eerie. With its dark humour, ghostly intrigue, and crime-solving twists, this one promises to be a standout.

Coming on Prime Video on 3 April

Havoc



Tom Hardy takes the lead in this gritty, adrenaline-fuelled action film that throws him straight into the depths of the criminal underworld. Expect intense fight sequences, murky moral dilemmas, and a whole lot of chaos.

Coming on Netflix on 25 April

You: Season 5

Joe Goldberg is back, and honestly, at this point, we should know better than to trust him. Will this be the season he finally faces the consequences of his actions, or will he once again slip away unscathed? Either way, we’re hooked.

Coming on Netflix on 24 April

Hacks – Season 4



If you’ve missed the razor-sharp wit and hilariously brutal showbiz drama of Hacks, you’re in luck. The comedy-drama returns with more industry battles, biting one-liners, and the chaotic brilliance of Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.

Coming on Jio Hotstar on 10 April

Black Mirror – Season 7



Few shows make you existentially uncomfortable quite like Black Mirror, and Series 7 is set to push the boundaries yet again. Expect dystopian twists, eerily prescient social commentary, and that all-too-familiar sense of dread that makes this series so compelling.

Coming on Netflix on 10 April

The Last of Us – Series 2



Joel and Ellie return in The Last of Us, and if you thought the first series was emotionally devastating, brace yourself. With more heartbreak, survival struggles, and encounters with both humans and the infected, this series will take us deeper into their perilous journey.

Coming on Jio Hotstar on 13 April

A Real Pain



Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin star as estranged cousins embarking on a Jewish heritage tour in Poland. What starts as a simple family trip unfolds into a deeply emotional journey exploring their shared history, personal struggles, and the lingering weight of intergenerational trauma. Expect dark humour, existential reflections, and powerful performances.

Coming on Jio Hotstar on 3 April

Dying for Sex



Based on the true story of Molly Kochan, this series follows a woman diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer who decides to leave her marriage and embark on a journey of self-discovery through sex. Poignant, funny, and deeply moving, Dying for Sex is a refreshing, empowering take on love, life, and the pursuit of pleasure in the face of mortality.

Coming on Jio Hotstar on 3 April

Pulse



Think Grey’s Anatomy meets ER, but with a legal and ethical twist. Pulse follows a group of ER residents juggling medical emergencies, professional ambition, and personal drama, all while a divisive allegation threatens to shake the hospital to its core. Expect gripping medical cases, power struggles, and messy relationships.

Coming on Netflix on 3rd April