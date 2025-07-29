ELLE Exclusive: Raymond Ablack On Joe, Life After 'Ginny & Georgia', And Why He’d Love To Work With Dev Patel

Whether you remember him as Sav from Degrassi or as Joe – the brooding, big-hearted café owner in Ginny & Georgia – Raymond Ablack is someone who doesn't need to shout to be heard. His characters observe, listen, and quietly stay with you, much like Ablack himself.

In this conversation, the Canadian actor opens up about his long and winding journey in front of the camera, the pressure and joy of playing Joe, and what it means to return to your roots, both literally and metaphorically.

"I've been very fortunate and blessed to be on this ride."

Ablack has been acting since his teenage years, but he reflects on his path with the kind of grace you don't often hear in entertainment circles. From playing a high-schooler on Degrassi to serving up lattes and quiet wisdom as Joe in Ginny & Georgia, he's been part of fan-favourite shows that, despite their differences, share an honest gaze at youth.

"Funny enough, Ginny & Georgia shoots just a block away from where we filmed Degrassi eight years ago," he says. "Back then, I was a kid figuring things out in this strange, wonderful industry. Now, I'm a man experiencing that same found-family feeling on set, but in a whole new chapter." He's watched a new generation of actors step into their coming-of-age arcs, and it's given him a sense of full-circle joy. "They're so bright, so talented, I can't wait to see where they go next."

He's just as honest about the realities behind the camera. "Much of my career has been attempts and auditions that I missed out on, and hopes that were dashed. But looking back, I'm equally grateful for the jobs I didn't land—they shaped me just as much. And for the most part, I'm glad with who that person is. No doubt, there's room to grow."

"Landing Joe felt like winning the lottery."

When Ablack was cast as Joe, it was a dream come true, but it came with a rush of nerves. "I was a flurry of emotions. At first, excited, overjoyed, relieved, but then quickly anxious and guarded," he recalls. "I knew it was a combination of luck and so many other factors beyond me. It felt like I'd won the lottery. I wanted badly to make the best of the opportunity and affirm the trust the Ginny & Georgia team had in me."

The pressure to prove himself was real. "I felt unworthy, like I was scrambling to keep up. But part of why I admire Brianne Howey, Sarah Lampert, and my peers so much is that I leaned on them – and whether they knew it or not, they held me up."

It's only now that he's been able to enjoy it truly. "Today, I can finally appreciate the gift of Joe and actually enjoy it at the same time."

"Sometimes, I feel like I'm just watching the other actors."

Joe's quiet presence often feels like he's watching the show unfold with the audience. As it turns out, he kind of is. "If it looks like Joe is watching the show along with the audience, it's because I actually am! I'm a fan of our show," he laughs. "Our cast is outstanding. Sometimes, I feel like I'm watching the other actors while they're working, they're so good!"

He's known to tiptoe to the monitors between takes just to watch scenes come alive. "I don't think I developed any quiet intensity on purpose. I think you just caught me looking."

"I trust the text. And so far, they've earned that trust."

Interestingly, Ablack had no idea about Joe and Georgia's shared past when he signed on. "And, strangely, I think that's helpful as an actor, not to know the larger plot. It makes it easier for me to trust that the page in front of me is the truth, instead of forecasting the end in the performance."

He adds, "I trust the text, and that someone smarter than me will handle the bigger picture. And so far, they have."

"Joe is a grouch and yet a pushover."

Ask Ablack what he loves about Joe, and he doesn't hesitate. "I love Joe's selflessness and compassion. He's so many things. He's a grouch and yet a pushover. He keeps his cards close to his vest but wears his heart on his sleeve. At his core, he's thoughtful, generous, and loving."

His favourite scene in Season 3? "In the first episode, while the world is focused on Georgia's arrest, Joe is the only one who sees that Cynthia needs support, too. He quietly attends the court in support of Georgia, but then walks out of his restaurant with food for Cynthia and Zach. That moment felt like the writers agreed with who I believed Joe to be."

"And yes—I'm Team Joe too."

The fans have a lot of feelings. Does Raymond hear from the Team Joe camp? "The reception of Season 3 has been awesome, overwhelming, and flattering. It never gets old when people want to share how much they like our show. It feels great. I feel lucky."

And yes, he admits: "As a fan of our show, I'm Team Joe too."

"The Bear changed how I saw Joe."

One of his most personal behind-the-scenes memories came from an unexpected source. "I'm a massive fan of The Bear. Our creator, Sarah Lampert, knows this. The Bear is produced in part by Toronto chef Matty Matheson. He sent the chef de cuisine of his restaurant, Rizzo's House of Parm, Kevin Charanduk, to train me."

"We spent a few days chopping it up, chatting, and training. And when the cameras rolled, Kevin was grinning like a proud dad. His story was inspiring and galvanised my take on Joe. I never posted anything on Instagram. I'm bad at that. But it was profound for me."

"Give Joe and Nick a scene!"

If Ablack could write one scene just for the fans? "I'd try desperately to find a partnership for Joe with Dan Beirne's Nick. I think Dan is so, so talented and funny. I would love to work with him more."

What's next?

"I love great TV. I consider Ginny & Georgia among great titles like The Bear, Severance, Sirens, and The Last of Us," he says. "I'm excited to get back to work on Season 4."

As for what's next on his acting wishlist? "I don't have a strategy. I'm a dog after a bone. I know what it feels like to read an exciting script, and then I love to chase the opportunity to play with those stories."

In a perfect world, he'd work with creators and studios he admires: "A24, Neon, LuckyChap, Mike Flanagan, John Wells, Molly Smith Metzler, Mindy Kaling, Dev Patel… among a list too long to mention here."

He ends, simply: "I hope I get to do this for the rest of my life."

