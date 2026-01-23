ELLE Exclusive: Fujii Kaze On Performing At Lollapalooza India, Importance Of Sanskrit In His Discography And More

Music knows no language, because how do you explain the universe Fujii Kaze’s voice pulls you into? It’s the kind of sound that arrives quietly, almost unannounced and then stays, settling into your chest, soundtracking late nights and living rent-free in your most replayed playlists. Born and raised in Satoshō, Okayama, Kaze began uploading piano covers to YouTube at just 12, long before the world realised how deeply it would one day lean into his music.

Advertisment

From his debut single ‘Nan-Nan’ in 2019 to Help Ever Hurt Never (2020), an album that topped Billboard Japan’s Hot Albums chart and went gold, hintervis journey has felt less like a rise and more like a slow, soulful unfolding. And when ‘Shinunoga E-Wa’ found a second life online, years after its release, it crossed borders effortlessly, becoming a song people felt before they even understood, one that quietly, unmistakably became part of mine. This weekend, as he gets ready to take the stage in Mumbai at the fourth edition of Lollapalooza India 2026, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the Japanese icon pauses, just briefly, for his first-ever Indian interview.

ELLE: Your sound moves fluidly between J-pop, jazz, soul, and R&B. When you’re songwriting, do you consciously think about genre, or do you let instinct lead the way?

Fujii Kaze (FK): Sometimes, I’m like oh I wanna hear Kaze’s hip-hop influenced song, or a nice R&B tune! But most of the time, I just let instinct lead the way.

Advertisment

ELLE: Shinunoga E-Wa found a global audience years after its release. How did that unexpected moment reshape the way you see your music and connect with listeners?

FK: Yes, it was so unexpected, and it happened during a rather chaotic period in my life, when I was musically lost and didn't know how to react to it. I wish I could have done better. I'm so grateful to those who have stuck with me since then.

ELLE:Your lyrics often feel deeply personal yet widely relatable. How do you navigate that balance between introspection and universality?

FK: I believe that deep down we are all connected, so I hope that when I need a certain reminder, someone somewhere in this world needs it too.

ELLE:Your music videos carry a distinct visual language. How closely involved are you in shaping the visual narratives that accompany your songs?

FK: Sometimes I can see the vision clearly, sometimes vaguely. So far, making music videos has been a total collaboration. I manage to be part of it every time, alongside many talented people.

ELLE: Are there any Indian musical styles or artists that intrigue or inspire you? What are you most excited to discover while you’re in India?

FK: I used to sing bhajans and mantras with my family every night. Sometimes with instruments such as the Manjira. I hope to see some Indian musicians' performances there at Lollapalooza.

ELLE: From intimate solo piano sets to expansive band performances, you’ve explored many live formats. Which one challenges you the most creatively, and why?

FK: Performing itself is very challenging for me. I used to consider myself a recording artist. I have to cleanse myself inside and out, and continue developing myself to be on stage.

ELLE: As you get ready for Lollapalooza India 2026, are there any songs you’re especially excited to perform for an Indian audience?

FK: Definitely, “Prema”. The title itself is Sanskrit, and this song wouldn’t exist without Indian-influenced philosophy.

ELLE: India has one of the most diverse music cultures in the world. Is there a city, sound, or cultural experience you’re hoping to explore beyond the festival?

Sadly it seems there's not much time to explore this time, but I feel like someday I'm going to live in India and explore devotional music.

ELLE: If there’s one feeling or thought you hope audiences walk away with after your Lollapalooza India set, what would it be?

FK: Divine love (Prema). The conviction that we all can manifest the highest form of love within ourselves.

ELLE: What can you tell us about what you’re working on next — new music, collaborations, or other creative directions you’re exploring?

I have no idea. ‘Prema’ album was pretty much everything to me. But hopefully new music. And I hope to collaborate with more people that I love in the near future.

Here's a throwback to last year's Lollapalooza:

Beats, Bangers & Big Moments: Lollapalooza India 2025 Had It All