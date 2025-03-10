Beats, Bangers & Big Moments: Lollapalooza India 2025 Had It All

Lolla this, Lolla that! From its roots as a grunge-fueled 1990s fest to a global pop-culture phenomenon, Lollapalooza has always been about more than just music; it's a memory in the making. And the third Indian edition was no different. As the sun set over Mahalaxmi Racecourse, fans from all generations geared up for a rollercoaster of emotions, from the high-energy nostalgia of rock legends to the chart-topping magnetism of global pop icons.

The festival delivered a buffet of bangers, unexpected collaborations, and even a little cricket fever—because in India, music and cricket go hand in hand.

Not to brag, but ELLE got VIP access, and let’s just say—it took the experience up a notch. So, here’s a recap of the weekend that had Mumbai buzzing harder than a viral Bollywood remix:

Shawn Mendes: From 'Stitches' to Sixes

Making his much-anticipated India debut, Shawn Mendes gave fans everything they could’ve asked for at the Corona Stage—(except maybe a Señorita cameo from Camila Cabello). But he made up for it with a move straight out of a Bollywood script—changing on stage in an Indian cricket jersey with Virat Kohli’s iconic number 18. Cue the deafening cheers! “Dher sara pyaar, Mumbai!” he greeted the crowd, instantly winning hearts with his Hinglish charm. From There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back to In My Blood, his set was a lesson in vocal perfection and pop-star aura.

Louis Tomlinson: A One-Man 1D Nostalgia Trip

The 1D wave may have peaked a decade ago, but Directioners in Mumbai proved their devotion hasn’t wavered. When Louis Tomlinson broke into Drag Me Down and Where Do Broken Hearts Go, the crowd turned into a massive choir, filling the venue with echoes of teenage dreams and Tumblr nostalgia. His solo hits, from Back To You to Walls, showcased his evolution beyond the boy-band bubble, but let’s be real—fans were secretly manifesting a Zayn Malik FaceTime cameo. But isn’t he already everywhere at the salons? Bet Louis saw them!

Hanumankind: The Big Dawg

Bringing the Big Dawgs to the Lolla main stage, Hanumankind proved why he's a name to remember. With razor-sharp verses and an electrifying stage presence, his set was a highlight for India’s thriving rap scene, proving that hip-hop isn’t going anywhere.

Surprise Collaborations: When Artists Unite

Music festivals are all about the unexpected, and Lolla 2025 delivered in spades. Jonita Gandhi and Divine fused their worlds of melodies and hard-hitting rap, leaving the crowd in awe. Not to be outdone, Hanumankind brought Yashraj on stage for a moment that had the Indian rap scene screaming, "Scene garam hai!" But the true jaw-dropper? Shawn Mendes teamed up with sitar virtuoso Megha Rawoot, blending Western pop with classical Indian sounds in a Symphony-meets-Ravi Shankar moment that redefined fusion music.

Cricket Fever: Live Score Updates Amidst the Music

Lollapalooza folks knew better than to test India’s love for cricket. With the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand happening the same weekend, the festival organisers had screens flashing live score updates. The crowd roared not just for the music, but for every boundary, turning the festival into an unofficial watch party. Because in India, even Coldplay could take a backseat if Kohli’s at the crease.

Green Day Closes The Festival With A Bang

Just when the crowd thought they’d run out of energy, punk-rock royalty Green Day took the stage and reminded everyone what real anarchy sounds like. With classics like American Idiot and Wake Me Up When September Ends, Billie Joe Armstrong and co. turned the festival into a full-blown 2000s rock revival. Mosh pits formed, fans screamed lyrics at the top of their lungs, and for a moment, it felt like the early MTV days were back.

The festival also showcased a rich tapestry of musical talent, blending international stars with emerging artists. Glass Animals at the Johnnie Walker stage clearly meant musical business. Singer-songwriter AURORA captivated attendees with her ethereal vocals and immersive performances. South Korean indie band Wave to Earth introduced their unique beats, offering fans a serene musical journey. Young pop star LaRosa enchanted the audience with her moody pop anthems, each adding distinct flavors to the festival's diverse lineup. On the home front, Indian rapper Raftaar delivered high-energy performances, while Kr$na impressed with his sharp tunes, both underscoring the dynamic evolution of India's hip-hop scene. Talwiinder seamlessly fused Punjabi melodies with contemporary R&B.

Lastly, the key highlight was The Lolla VIP Lounge offering a seamless escape from the crowds, with gourmet food, craft cocktails, and a prime view of the action. At its heart was Johnnie Walker’s Keep Walking ethos, celebrating those who push boundaries and embrace new experiences, perfectly captured in every expertly crafted highball. Meanwhile, the Corona Lounge provided a laid-back vibe and a standout festival view, making it the perfect spot to soak in the music—because sometimes, the best way to enjoy the chaos is from just the right distance.