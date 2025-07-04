ELLE Exclusive: Rihanna Talks Smurfette, Childhood Nostalgia, And The Coolest Movie Of The Year

There’s a new blue crew coming to theatres, and this time, they’re bringing sass, songs, and serious star power. The Smurfs Movie is back with a 2025 reboot, and leading the charge is none other than Rihanna, voicing the iconic Smurfette.

It’s a colourful, joy-filled adventure that blends nostalgia with new-age cool. Think laugh-out-loud moments, heartwarming scenes, slick animation, and a soundtrack that’s destined for repeat. It’s made for group watch parties, family movie nights, and, yes, even date nights. And while the whole Smurf village returns with fresh energy, it’s Smurfette who truly steals the show—brought to life by Rihanna’s voice, spirit, and unapologetic swag.

“So many mornings, I woke up long before I was supposed to get ready for school just to get that dose of Smurfs,” Rihanna recalls. “I related so much to Smurfette and what she stood for. First of all, I have always loved makeup and hair. We all know that. And she’s an esthetician. She’s also a powerful leader, independent, strong, beautiful, sassy, witty and very empathetic.”

It’s a match made in animated heaven. Rihanna’s version of Smurfette is bold, soulful, and totally modern. “I think she loves music too and her favorite genres are hip-hop, reggae, Afrobeats, ballads and house,” Rihanna adds. “That’s Smurfette. She needs options.”

For Rihanna, the project is deeply personal. “It reminds me so much of my childhood,” she says. “And now this is going to be a part of not just my childhood, but my kids’ childhoods as well. They will definitely be fans. I’m looking forward to going to the premiere with them and seeing the surprise on their faces when they hear my voice come out of Smurfette! It’s really cool to see this come full circle.”

With its vibrant visuals, an all-star cast, and Rihanna’s musical and emotional imprint all over it, The Smurfs Movie is shaping up to be the most fun you’ll have at the movies this year.

So grab your popcorn, text your group chat, and get ready to go blue—The Smurfs are back, and this time, they’re bringing the party.