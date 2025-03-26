Everything to Know About Miley Cyrus’s New Album 'Something Beautiful'

Miley Cyrus has been keeping us on our toes for months, dropping cryptic teasers and just enough hints to fuel our curiosity about her new music. From mysterious black-and-white posters featuring a shadowy silhouette to a newly released visual, our excitement has been steadily building. But now, the wait is over: Cyrus announced that her next album Something Beautiful, is officially on the way. It’s shaping up to be a stunning, genre-defying journey, featuring bold visual concepts.

Everything You Need To Know About Miley’s Next Big Move

When Will 'Something Beautiful' Be Released?

The album is set to drop on May 30.

What Is The Album’s Cover Art?

On March 24, Cyrus shared the album’s cover artwork on Instagram, and wrote in the caption, “Captured by renowned fashion photographer Glen Luchford, the album artwork features Miley Cyrus draped in archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, a striking nod to the album’s bold aesthetic and visual storytelling.”

What’s The Concept Behind 'Something Beautiful'?

Cyrus’s new album is heavily inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall and the 2018 film Mandy, and boasts a “hypnotizing and glamorous” feel, she said in her November 2024 cover interview with a publication.

As Cyrus’s first “visual album,” Something Beautiful is expected to pair music with striking imagery. “It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties. The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful,” she added. “Because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty. They are the shadow, they are the charcoal, they are the shading. You can’t have a painting without highlights and contrast.”

In the same interview, Cyrus described how she hopes the album will “medicate a sick culture through music” and noted that the visuals will play a central role in shaping the sound and mood of each track.

How Many Tracks Will Be On Something Beautiful?

The album is set to feature 13 tracks, but details about the specific songs have not been released yet. Cyrus has worked closely with producer Shawn Everett, who previously collaborated with artists like Kacey Musgraves and her boyfriend Maxx Morando. “I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much."

What Else Has Miley Cyrus Said About The Album?

Cyrus has been sharing pieces of her process. She described the album as “experimental” yet pop-forward, emphasizing that it’s designed to be a “psychedelic” experience for listeners. She also discussed how Something Beautiful is meant to be more than just music—it’s a reflection of her creative evolution.

“I love that it’s a romance revenge story. Romance and revenge—those are some of the greatest tragedies. I forever and always will be interested in those,” Cyrus explained, referencing her inspiration from the film Mandy.

What Other Albums Has Miley Cyrus Released?

Cyrus has released eight studio albums to date: Meet Miley Cyrus (2007), Breakout (2008), Can't Be Tamed (2010), Bangerz (2013), Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz (2015), Younger Now (2017), and Plastic Hearts (2020), with Endless Summer Vacation being her most recent release in 2023. Endless Summer Vacation produced the smash hit Flowers, which earned Cyrus her first Grammy wins for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance in 2024. Something Beautiful will be her first full-length project since Endless Summer Vacation, continuing her evolution as an artist.

This story will be updated.



Read the original article in ELLE USA.