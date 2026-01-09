Birthday Special: Farhan Akhtar’s Journey of Vision, Films, and Global Collaboration with Universal Music Group

Farhan Akhtar announced his arrival as a filmmaker withDil Chahta Hai, a coming-of-age film that changed the visual and emotional language of Hindi cinema. With its contemporary storytelling, relatable friendships, and fresh aesthetic, the film struck a chord with a new generation of audiences. Winning the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi, it set a new benchmark for modern Bollywood narratives. It firmly established Farhan as a filmmaker with a distinctive voice.

Building Excel Entertainment

In 1999, Farhan Akhtar teamed up with Ritesh Sidhwani to launch Excel Entertainment, setting out to tell stories that felt fresh, ambitious, and ahead of their time. Under Farhan’s creative leadership, Excel quickly became one of India’s most influential production houses. Backing films like Lakshya and Don, and expanding into critically acclaimed projects across formats. The banner became synonymous with bold storytelling, genre experimentation, and a new-age cinematic sensibility.

National Award Recognition Beyond the Debut

Farhan Akhtar’s National Award journey didn’t stop with Dil Chahta Hai. His work continued to earn recognition for both its artistic depth and cultural resonance. He went on to receive a National Film Award as producer for Rock On!!, reinforcing his reputation as a multi-dimensional creative force, one who could shape cinema not just as a director, but also as a producer backing meaningful, forward-thinking stories.