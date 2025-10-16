Finding Calm And Connection On Etihad’s Inaugural Flight A321LR To Kolkata

“I’ve always been fascinated by the Middle East. You know, desert moons, magic carpets.” — Carrie Bradshaw.

That line had been looping in my head for days before my trip to Abu Dhabi — a packed three-day escape to join Etihad for its inaugural flight to Kolkata, where first class was redefined as pure, effortless luxury.

A Smooth Takeoff into Luxury Travel

The moment I reached the airport, I was shepherded through with care — attention in every glance, every gesture, every movement. No queues. No chaos. Just calm. A chauffeur guided me through priority check-in and into a private lounge where the air was warm with the aroma of good food, soft smiles, and quiet ease.

So no, Carrie — it’s not just desert moons and magic carpets. It’s more than that. It’s the journey itself.

Rethinking the Ritual of Flying

I used to think flying was a test of endurance — block out the crying babies, ignore the cramps, ration your patience, and survive until touchdown. First class felt like a story other people told, but Etihad changed that story entirely for me.

Once seated, it didn’t feel like being in transit; it felt like arriving somewhere already. The seats weren’t just recliners — they were cocoons of calm. A skincare mask on my face, a soft blanket around me, and a gentle hum of quiet luxury that made time disappear. The food was beautifully plated and genuinely delicious (not something I often say about in-flight dining as a vegetarian), and the drinks flowed like an unspoken promise: you’re being taken care of. I woke up to the dunes that felt like they stretched beyond the horizon.

TeamLabs Phenomenon

After landing, Etihad’s personal chauffeur whisked me to the hotel. As someone who often complains about the heat, I didn't mind the weather this time because of the warmth of the people around me. I got ready to head to TeamLab — a world where light, sound, and reflection blur into something dreamlike. When the staff asked me to remove my heels, I hesitated (wearing just socks in public? Absolutely not). But it soon made sense — the uneven floors, the cool textures, the way the space asked you to feel it rather than walk through it. Each room was its own little universe — some dry, some wet — each one playing with your senses in a new way. For a few moments, I forgot everything outside: the world, my phone, even time itself. I existed inside the light, which made my inner child alive.

Later that evening, we gathered with the Etihad team for dinner and drinks at the Abu Dhabi Arena — a stunning open space framed by cafés, stadiums, and the sea. It felt like the perfect end to a day which otherwise would have been hectic, but it was nothing but magical.

Calm Before the Elevation: The Inaugural Flight

The next morning began with a hearty breakfast (and multiple rounds of coffee, of course) before heading back to the airport. Souvenirs in hand — because I refuse to be taunted by friends later — I made my way to yet another world: Etihad’s First Class Lounge at Abu Dhabi Airport.

Private elevator access, quiet zones, à la carte dining — it’s less of a lounge and more of a sanctuary. The air smelled faintly of roasted coffee and fresh linen. There was a private dining space serving dishes that looked too pretty to eat, a sleek bar worthy of a five-star hotel, and even a spa corner where ten minutes could undo a week of stress. This wasn’t a “waiting area.” It was the calm before the elevation, that golden pause before you take to the skies.

Boarding the much awaited inaugural flight to Kolkata felt special from the start. You could sense the energy, the pride of the crew, the excitement of passengers, the quiet buzz that comes when something new begins.

The cabin itself was another world of comfort. The private seats reclined fully into beds; amenity kits were packed with essentials, eye masks, lip balms, moisturisers — all tucked neatly beside a soft blanket. The crew’s warmth made every interaction feel personal, not procedural. They even gave us a certificate and a small cup as a token of remembrance for being a part of something as special as this flight.

I settled in with a glass of wine, wrapped myself in the blanket (my usual drill) and let go. The flight went by in a blink, where I devoured the appetisers and the main course. When we landed, a water salute welcomed us by the staff on the tarmac, although I’ll admit, I was too blissfully relaxed to notice until later.

At Kolkata airport, we were greeted with flowers and smiles — the Etihad Airways staff radiant with joy. This wasn’t just another route launch. It was a moment of connection — between cities, between people, between experiences. The inaugural A321LR flight symbolised more than a new line on the map. It was about how travel continues to bridge cultures, how India is fast becoming a focal point for global luxury and growth. Etihad’s experience made me rethink what air travel should be. It wasn’t about extravagance; it was about empathy, detail, and the quiet luxury of being cared for.

The trip made me reflect, made me pause, and gave me space to breathe. Flights may have made the world smaller, but Etihad reminds you to take up space — to breathe, to pause, to savour the in-between. They’ve set a new benchmark for what comfort means, for how journeys should feel.

Also Read:

Things To Do On Your Next Trip To Dubai