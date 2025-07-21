Four Things Lena Dunham's Latest Rom-Com 'Too Much' Gets Right About Modern Love

Imagine Fleabag and Bridget Jones's Diary had a baby. And then imagine that that baby was baptised in Lena Dunham's signature laugh-out-loud, larger-than-life comedy, sprinkled with a healthy dose of nostalgic small-screen romance, and somewhere in that melange lies Too Much, Dunham's ten-episode series that is available to stream now on Netflix.

Too Much isn’t just another rom-com, though—it’s a fizzy, flawed, and fiercely honest love letter to the chaos of dating in 2025. With Meg Stalter’s Jessica and Will Sharpe’s Felix bumbling through heartbreak, hookups, and the emotional baggage of adulthood, Dunham’s latest creation is a sharp and self-aware reimagining of the genre that feels at once both timeless and very of the moment. Here’s what Too Much nails about how we love and lose, today.

The Messiness Of Starting Over

Forget the glossy Hollywood meet-cute. Jessica’s journey begins not with a fairytale, but with an earth-shattering meltdown: a breakup, a career crisis, and a transatlantic move that’s less Notting Hill and more existential Eastenders emotional crumbling.

In Jessica, Dunham has crafted a heroine who's unfiltered, unkempt, and deeply relatable, showing that the path to new love is paved with awkwardness, grief, and a lot of self-doubt. As the saying goes, the path of true love never did run smooth.

Emotional Baggage Is The Real Villain

In classic rom-coms, the obstacles to the protagonist's love stories are external; a meddling ex, a big misunderstanding, or a grand gesture gone awry. In Too Much, however, the real challenge is internal. Both Jessica and Felix are haunted by the emotional baggage their history has steeped them in—failed relationships, family scars, and the nagging suspicion that they’re 'too much' for anyone to handle.

Dunham’s insight? The hardest part of falling in love again is learning to trust yourself after heartbreak.

Digital Dating Is A Minefield

Jessica’s obsession with her ex’s influencer girlfriend, played with pitch-perfect perkiness by Emily Ratajkowski, is all too real. The show skewers the toxic spiral of Instagram stalking, the performative perfection of online lives, and the way social media can keep us tethered to relationships that are long over. Dunham captures the anxiety of loving and losing in the age of the infinite scroll.

Being 'Too Much' Is A Superpower

At its core, Too Much is a celebration of women who’ve been told they’re too loud, too emotional, too complicated.

Jessica’s journey is about embracing her own 'muchness'—her ambition, her chaos, her oversized feelings and finding someone who not only tolerates it, but loves her for it. In Dunham’s world, being 'too much' isn’t a flaw. It’s the secret ingredient to finding something real, true and everlasting.

Too Much is available to stream now on Netflix.

