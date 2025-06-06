From Materialist To Superman: All the Films You’ll Be Watching This Summer

After a thrilling May that saw Lilo & Stitch tug at our nostalgic heartstrings and Tom Cruise deliver adrenaline-pumping action in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, it's clear that audiences are eager to return to the magic of the big screen.

Theaters are buzzing, popcorn is popping, and the cinematic experience is alive and well. As we step into June and July, the momentum continues with a lineup of scrumptious releases from both Hollywood and Bollywood. From high-stakes dramas and live-action fantasies to heartfelt romances, there's something for every moviegoer. Here's your ultimate guide to the major films hitting theaters in June and July 2025.

The Life of Chuck

Release Date: June 6

Plot: Based on Stephen King's novella from If It Bleeds, The Life of Chuck is a poignant exploration of life, death, and the moments in between.

Materialists

Release Date: June 13

Plot: Lucy, a young and ambitious New York City matchmaker, finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.

The Phoenician Scheme

Release Date: June 6

Plot: Set in a stylized 1950s-inspired world, the film follows arms dealer Zsa-Zsa Korda, who appoints his daughter, a novice nun, as his sole heir. As Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they confront themes of greed, spiritual reckoning, and family estrangement.

Ballerina

Release Date: June 13

Plot: Set between "John Wick: Chapter 3" and "Chapter 4," the film follows Eve Macarro, a ballerina-turned-assassin trained by the Ruska Roma, as she seeks vengeance for her father's murder.

How to Train Your Dragon (Live Action)

Release Date: June 13

Plot: A live-action adaptation of the 2010 animated film, it follows the friendship between Hiccup, an inventive Viking, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, as they forge a new future for both species.

Elio

Release Date: June 20

Plot: Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, finds himself on a cosmic misadventure where he must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and discover who he is truly meant to be.

28 Years Later

Release Date: June 20

Plot: Set 28 years after the original outbreak, a group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a heavily-defended causeway. When one member ventures into the mainland, he discovers mutated horrors that have evolved over time.

F1

Release Date: June 27

Plot: A retired Formula One driver returns to mentor and team up with a younger driver, navigating the high-speed world of professional racing.

July 2025

Jurassic World: Rebirth

Release Date: July 2

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali

Plot: Five years after the events of "Jurassic World Dominion," Earth's environment has become inhospitable to dinosaurs. A covert team is sent to a forbidden island to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures, only to encounter mutated, failed experiments that have thrived in isolation. (jurassicworld.com)

Superman

Release Date: July 11

Plot: A reboot of the iconic superhero, focusing on a hopeful and humanized Man of Steel as he navigates his dual identity and the challenges of being Earth's protector. (as.com)

Fantastic Four: The First Steps

Release Date: July 18

Plot: Marvel's first family makes their MCU debut, exploring their origin story and the dynamics that define them as a team.

Smurfs

Release Date: July 18

Plot: A live-action/animation hybrid musical reboot that reintroduces the beloved blue characters to a new generation.

The Bad Guys 2

Release Date: July 25

Plot: The charming criminal crew returns for another animated adventure, promising more misadventures and laughs.

Bollywood Releases

Thug Life

Release Date: June 5

Plot: A gritty crime drama exploring the underworld and the life of a notorious gangster.

Housefull 5

Release Date: June 6

Plot: The fifth installment in the popular comedy franchise, featuring a series of comedic misadventures and misunderstandings.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Release Date: June 20

Plot: An emotional family drama focusing on the journey of a differently-abled child and the challenges he faces.

Kuberaa

Release Date: June 20

Plot: A film exploring themes of wealth, morality, and the consequences of one's choices.

Maa

Release Date: June 27

Plot: A poignant tale of motherhood, sacrifice, and the unbreakable bond between a mother and her child.

Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness

Release Date: June 27

Plot: A thriller delving into mysterious and dark themes as the protagonist uncovers secrets linked to an ancient book.

July 2025

Metro... In Dino

Release Date: July 4

Plot: A modern-day romance anthology exploring various love stories set against the backdrop of urban life.

Maalik

Release Date: July 11

Plot: A gritty crime drama following a man's rise through the dangerous world of crime and politics.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Release Date: July 11

Plot: A romantic drama exploring the nuances of love, misunderstandings, and the journey of two individuals finding their way back to each other.

Saiyaara

Release Date: July 18, 2025

Plot: Saiyaara is a romantic drama that delves into the lives of Aarav, a passionate rock musician, and Meera, a free-spirited artist. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai, their journey explores the challenges of pursuing one's passion amidst societal expectations and personal struggles.