From 'XO, Kitty,' To 'On Call' Here's What To Watch This January

Get set to binge away! January is here and the thrill of the new year is quickly dying down (all that circling back has circled back by now) so, you really deserve to be spoiled on those well-deserved weekends. Close your work laptops and emails, grab your favourite brain rot device, and let me take you through what to watch.

XO, Kitty



If romantic K-drams and teen love stories call out to you, then look no further than XO, Kitty season two!

Streaming On Netflix

Cunk On Life



If you want to spend your weekend amusing yourself with TV-documentary parodies, check out Cunk On Life. The seriousness (yet profound unseriousness of it all) will definitely help you unwind.

Streaming On Netflix

Lockerbie: A Search For Truth



Want something dark, moving and gritty? It doesn't get better than this five-part drama that follows a father set on getting for his daughter, who was killed in the bombing of the Pan AM Flight 103.

Streaming On Jio Cinema

All We Imagine As Light



This soft, heartwarming film starring Divya Prabha, Kani Kusruti, Hridhu Haroon, and Chhaya Kadam explores human relationships and has the ability to grip anyone.

Streaming On Disney+ Hotstar



Black Warrant



Set in the 1980s, the show blurs the lines between fiction and fact, taking you through the life of a new warden, his encounters and experiences working in the prison and his interactions with the inmates. This show is perfect to scratch the macabre itch to look into the human psyche.

Streaming On Netflix

On Call



If you like cop shows, and wanna go on a ride-along, On Call is calling out to you. The show will take you through the lives of two police officers, and you will have the front seat to all their car chases, weird cases and ethical dilemmas.

Streaming On Prime Video