Hitika Sachdev On Redefining Beauty, Self-Care, And Staying True In A Filtered World

In a digital landscape where perfection is often manufactured and beauty is filtered into sameness, Hitika Sachdev has carved a space that feels refreshingly real. Known for her honest conversations around confidence, self-worth, and inclusivity, she represents a generation of creators who are choosing depth over display and intention over imitation.

For Hitika, embracing inclusive beauty was never about a dramatic turning point. It was a slow, personal realisation that beauty was constantly being defined for her by trends, by expectations, and by social norms. Over time, she recognised how limiting that was. She chose to stop editing herself to fit into spaces that never truly felt like home. Inclusivity, for her, was not a statement or strategy; it was simply a commitment to honesty. By showing up as she is, she began redefining beauty on her own terms.

Confidence, she believes, is at the heart of everything. Someone who feels good in their skin naturally stands out, regardless of conventional standards. Her relationship with her curls, skin tone, and body reflects this belief. She has always admired the power and presence of brown and Black women, drawing inspiration from their strength and self-assurance. Her curls are something she celebrates openly, waiting for summer just to let them shine. Her body, like anyone’s, has evolved through different phases of muscle gain, weight changes, and moments of uncertainty—but instead of resisting these shifts, she has learned to embrace them. Peace, for her, comes from accepting growth as part of life, not something to correct or conceal.

Self-care is another pillar of her journey, but not in the performative sense often seen online. For Hitika, it is deeply personal and rooted in intention. Journaling and manifestation are daily practices that help her stay aligned with herself. She is mindful of the way she speaks to others and to herself because she believes words shape reality. This respect for her inner world is something she never compromises on, even casually. By being conscious of her thoughts, reactions, and self-talk, she nurtures her confidence quietly and consistently, away from public validation.

Despite growing visibility in the beauty space, Hitika remains critical of how representation functions within the industry. While diversity is more visible than before, she feels it often stops at appearances. Different faces are included, but different stories, struggles, and perspectives are not always given the same space. True representation, she says, means allowing people to exist without constantly explaining or justifying themselves. It requires depth, consistency, and equal opportunity, beyond tokenism and trends.

Being vocal about imperfections in a world obsessed with perfection comes with its own challenges. Hitika is open about her experiences, but she is careful not to confuse vulnerability with oversharing. She believes honesty should feel grounded, not performative. In an environment where emotional exposure is often rewarded with engagement, she chooses to share only what feels true to her. Perfection may be tempting online, she admits, but it is also exhausting. Staying real keeps her connected to herself and to the community she has built.

When it comes to aspiring creators looking up to her journey, Hitika’s advice is rooted in mindset rather than metrics. Trends shift, algorithms fluctuate, and aesthetics evolve, but purpose remains constant. She encourages young creators to focus on why they are creating instead of obsessing over how it looks. If intention is strong, growth follows naturally. Authenticity, she believes, lasts far longer than any visual trend.

At the heart of Hitika Sachdev’s journey is a quiet yet powerful philosophy: beauty is not about fitting in, fixing flaws, or meeting expectations. It is about self-respect, self-awareness, and self-expression. Through her work, she continues to challenge narrow definitions, advocate for deeper inclusion, and inspire others to own their truth without apology. In a culture driven by filters and formulas, her presence is a reminder that the most compelling form of beauty is simply being real.

